What happened the last time India played a Test match against Bangladesh

After a shocking 2-1 defeat in the ODIs, Team India will lock horns with Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, starting on Wednesday, December 14, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The games will be part of the ongoing edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

Meanwhile, the last time both teams locked horns in the red-ball format was way back in 2019. It was a pink-ball encounter at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India thoroughly dominated the game and won it by an innings and 46 runs within three days. Virat Kohli hit a century in the fixture, after which he had to wait for more than three years for his 71st ton.

Bangladesh collapsed against a star-studded bowling unit after deciding to bat first. Only three batters managed to cross the single-digit mark after Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav ran riot with the ball. Ishant picked up five wickets, while Umesh returned with three wickets as the tourists were bowled out for 106 runs in 30.3 overs.

Diya @TheCricketGirll This day, 2 years ago. India vs Bangladesh, India's historic first Pink Ball Test live at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Surreal atmosphere!!! This day, 2 years ago. India vs Bangladesh, India's historic first Pink Ball Test live at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Surreal atmosphere!!!❤️ https://t.co/S7n2aJ05oK

In response, a hundred from Kohli (136) and fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara (51) and Ajinkya Rahane (55) helped the hosts post 347/9 before declaring. They secured a 241-run lead and asked the Bangla Tigers.

Although Bangladesh put up a better performance with the bat in the second innings, it was not enough to avoid an innings defeat. Mushfiqur Rahim scored a valiant half-century but Umesh and Ishant shared nine wickets between them to bowl out Bangladesh for 195.

Ishant, who picked up nine wickets in the match, was adjudged the Player of the Match as India began their day-night Test journey with a convincing victory.

India will look to continue their winning streak in the upcoming Test series and strengthen their chances of making it to the ICC World Test Championship final for the second time in a row.

India vs Bangladesh squads for 1st Test

India: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, and Jaydev Unadkat.

Bangladesh: Mahmdul Hasan Joy, Najimul Hasan Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib AL Hasan (C), Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chaudhry, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tajiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, and Anamul Haque.

