What happened the last time India captain Rohit Sharma played an ODI in Cuttack before IND vs ENG 2025?

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set to clash against England in the second ODI on Sunday (February 9). The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host the match. The hosts currently have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after registering a four-wicket victory in Nagpur last Thursday.

Rohit's captaincy was on point during the first ODI but failed to do much with the bat. During the chase of 249, he departed for 2(7) in the sixth over after a failed attempt of a big shot. It extended his string of low scores in international cricket, following poor returns in Test series against New Zealand and Australia. He will be eager to return to form soon as the ICC Champions Trophy will begin after the ongoing ODI series.

Rohit has a good record at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, the host for the second ODI against England. Across three games, the 37-year-old batter has scored 143 at an average of 71.50, including two half-centuries at the venue.

He first played an ODI here in 2008 against the England side, remaining unbeaten on 8 in a successful chase after coming in at number six. Rohit then played a match-winning 72(99) in a tricky chase of 212 against West Indies in 2011 to win the Player of the Match award.

Rohit Sharma's most recent ODI in Cuttack was during the West Indies tour of India in 2019. In the third ODI of the series, the Caribbean team batted first and scored 315/5 in 50 overs due to contributions from Nicholas Pooran (89) and Keiron Pollard (74*).

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul (77) then built a 122-run opening partnership, providing India a good base in the chase. En route to 63 (63), Sharma smashed eight fours and a six before Jason Holder dismissed him in the 22nd over to give visitors their first breakthrough. Virat Kohli then anchored the chase and steered his side towards victory with 85 (81).

Rohit Sharma's recent record in ODIs ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma has been in great form in ODI cricket over the past two years, scoring 1086 runs in 25 matches at an average of 49.36, including a solitary century. Though he has not been playing marathon innings like before, he has been giving blazing starts in the powerplay to set up the platform for big totals.

