What happened the last time India played an ODI in Chennai?

India will lock horns with Australia in the third ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. With the series in line, both teams have everything to play for.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have so far played 13 ODIs at this venue, winning seven of those and losing five others. The last match they played at this ground was way back in 2019. The Virat Kohli-led side succumbed to an eight-wicket drubbing against the West Indies.

Batting first, India lost KL Rahul and Kohli early and were reduced to 25/2 in just seven overs. Rohit Sharma got off to a cautious start but failed to convert it into a big knock and was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph.

However, half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer (70) and Rishabh Pant (71) pushed the home side to a respectable total before a quickfire knock from Kedar Jadhav (40 off 35) propelled the team to 287/8 in their stipulated 50 overs.

In response, Shai Hope (102*) and Shimron Hetmyer (139) scored centuries to take the West Indies home with 13 balls to spare. Deepak Chahar gave India some hope, dismissing Sunil Ambris in the fifth over but a 218-run stand between Hope and Hetmyer ensured the visiting side sailed home comfortably with eight wickets to spare.

Hetmyer was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 139 off 106 deliveries, including 11 boundaries and seven sixes.

India will be wary of their record at the Chepauk when they take the field on Wednesday with the series up for grabs.

India vs Australia squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, and Umran Malik.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, and Josh Inglis.

