What happened the last time India played a Test at the Kennington Oval before ENG vs IND 2025?

The fifth Test between England and India of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series will begin today (July 31) at the Kennington Oval in London.The visiting team last played a Test at the venue in 2023 during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. They got off to a decent start by reducing the Aussies to 76/3 early on the first day.Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) then stabilized the innings for Australia with a massive partnership of 285 (408) for the fourth wicket. The duo's magnificent batting performances helped their side score a substantial first innings total of 469 in the WTC final. Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets for the subcontinental side with the ball.In reply, all the Indian batters got off to starts but failed to carry on, which left them reeling at 71/4 in 18.2 overs. Ajinkya Rahane (89), Shardul Thakur (51), and Ravindra Jadeja (48) then played well to take the asian team to 296 in their first innings.Australia then declared for 270/8 in their second innings, setting a steep 444-run target for the opposition. Alex Carey (66*), Mitchell Starc (41), and Marnus Labuschagne (41) chipped in with vital contributions for them with the bat.Senior Indian trio of Rohit Sharma (43), Virat Kohli (49), and Ajinkya Rahane (46) then tried to put up a fight for their team in the final innings but did not get much support from others. As a result, India got all out for 234 and lost the match comfortably by 209 runs.England has a 2-1 lead in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series ahead of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt has been a highly competitive series so far, as all four Tests went into the fifth day with more than one result possible. England won the first and third matches at Headingley and Lord's, while India notched up a thumping victory at Edgbaston in the second Test.India's batters then displayed wonderful composure in Manchester to draw the fourth Test to keep the series alive at 1-2 going into the final match. The action now shifts to London, where the two teams will lock horns at the Kennington Oval. Team India has a subpar record at the venue, winning only two out of 15 games. They lost six times, while seven games ended in a draw.India won their most recent Test against England at the Oval in 2021. Rohit Sharma (127) played a crucial role in the memorable triumph with a match-winning century in the third innings for the hosts.You can get live match updates of the Oval Test here.