What happened the last time Team India played an ODI match in Manchester?

With the three-match series evenly poised at 1-1, India and England will square off in the decider on Sunday. Old Trafford in Manchester will host this crucial contest.

The visitors won their first ODI by 10 wickets, while the hosts leveled the series with a clinical 100-run victory in the second match at Lord's. Bowling units led their respective teams towards victories in both games.

So far, India have played 11 ODI games at Old Trafford in Manchester. They have managed to win five games over the years while losing six encounters.

Incidentally, their last victory against England at this venue came way back in the semi-final match of the 1983 World Cup.

New Zealand beat India in the semi-final of 2019 ICC ODI World Cup in Manchester

Given the expected temperatures, please ensure you drink responsibly and bring some sun cream! We're looking forward to hosting our first International of the summer

The Men in Blue played their last ODI match in Manchester on July 9, 2019. It was the all-important semi-final match of the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand.

The Kiwis won the toss and chose to bat first. Jasprit Bumrah struck early for India by sending Martin Guptill (1 in 14 balls) to the pavilion in the fourth over with just one run on the scoreboard.

The experienced duo of Williamson (67) and Ross Taylor (74) consolidated the innings and brought their side back into the contest. However, others failed to make any significant contributions with the bat, which meant New Zealand reached a modest total of 239/8 at the end of the 50-over mark.

In the chase, Matt Henry (3/37) and Trent Boult (2/42) stunned Team India by dismissing KL Rahul (1), Rohit Sharma (1), and Virat Kohli (1), reducing them to 5/3 in the third over.

Rishabh Pant (32) and Hardik Pandya (32) then tried to rebuild the innings and arrested the flow of wickets for a while. However, both perished off Mitchell Santner's (2/34) bowling while trying to up the ante after getting settled at the crease.

Ravindra Jadeja joined hands with MS Dhoni when Team India were in a precarious situation with 92/6 on the scoreboard. Jadeja (77 in 59 balls) played a magnificent counter-attacking knock to keep his side alive in the game.

Trent Boult dismissed the southpaw in the 48th over and bought curtains to an enterprising 116-run partnership between Dhoni and Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja excellent knock of 77 from 59 balls in 2019 ODI World Cup Semi Final

In the next over, MS Dhoni (50 in 72 balls) got run out, which seemingly signaled the end of their World Cup campaign.

The Men in Blue were eventually bundled out for 221 in 49.3 overs and lost the match by 18 runs. It turned out to be the final international match of former Indian legendary captain MS Dhoni.

