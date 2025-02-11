What happened the last time Virat Kohli played an ODI in Ahmedabad before IND vs ENG 2025?

Virat Kohli will be in action on Wednesday (February 12) as Team India squares off against England in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series going into this contest.

Kohli missed the first ODI in Nagpur due to a knee niggle. He returned to the playing XI in the second match last Sunday but had a forgettable outing with the bat, scoring only five runs during his eight-ball stay in the chase of 305. Rohit Sharma led his side from the front in the encounter with a sparkling century to ensure a comfortable victory.

The action now moves to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Virat Kohli will be looking to score some runs and get into a nice rhythm ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The 36-year-old star batter's last two matches at the venue came during the 2023 ODI World Cup. He perished for 16 (18) in the league game against Pakistan while chasing 192. Virat Kohli's latest ODI in Ahmedabad was agaisnt Australia in the final of the World Cup on November 19, 2023.

After being asked to bat first, India lost opener Shubman Gill (4) early, bringing Kohli to the crease. In his company, Rohit Sharma smashed his way to 47 (31) to give a blazing start in the powerplay for the home team. However, Sharma perished in the final over of the powerplay without converting his start. After India were reduced to 81/3 in 10.2 overs, Kohli tried to stabilize things by playing the anchor role and stitching up a patient partnership of 67 runs off 109 balls with KL Rahul.

Virat Kohli (54) looked determined and well set at the crease, having crossed a half-century before Pat Cummins stunned everyone by cleaning him up in the 29th over to give a massive breakthrough to Australia. The Indian batting line-up crumbled under pressure after Kohli's departure and got all-out for 240. Australia chased down the target without much trouble on the back of a sensational century from Travis Head to win the World Cup.

Virat Kohli's overall ODI record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Virat Kohli does not have an impressive record at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, the host for the final ODI against England. Across nine games, the 36-year-old batter has scored 246 runs at an average of 27.33, including two half-centuries.

