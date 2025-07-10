What happened when Shubman Gill debuted at Lord's for Glamorgan in 2022 County Championship?

Team India skipper Shubman Gill is gearing up for his first-ever international appearance at Lord's when he steps out for the third Test against England. The ace batter could have played at the 'Home of Cricket' sooner, but the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) was shifted to Southampton, months before the summit clash. Right after that, he missed another opportunity as he was ruled out of the 2021 tour of England due to a stress injury.

Ad

Since Gill's international debut in 2019, India have toured England regularly for white-ball and red-ball tours, but he could not feature at Lord's until now. However, he did have an opportunity to play at the iconic venue for the first time in his career during his County Championship stint with Glamorgan in 2022.

He featured in three matches during the Second Division season, and one of them was against Middlesex at Lord's from September 12 onwards. The ace batter, featuring at No.3, scored 22 and 11 in the first and the second innings, respectively. Watch his first innings knock right here (0:35 onwards):

Ad

Trending

Ad

He was looking in brisk touch in the first innings, recording three boundaries in no time, before being castled by Toby Roland-Jones. Glamorgan were bowled out for just 214 in the first innings, as Middlesex racked up a massive lead by posting 390, where Gill claimed three catches.

In the second innings, coming into bat after a dominant first-wicket partnership, he was dismissed after a scratchy innings by Tim Murtagh. Glamorgan posted a target of just 45 runs, which the hosts chased down comfortably to win by 10 wickets.

Ad

"No bigger honour to lead the country at Lord's" - Team India captain Shubman Gill after ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Shubman Gill joins an exclusive and iconic list of captains to have led Team India in a Test at Lord's. The likes of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli, have led the team at the venue since the turn of the century.

Ad

"Most iconic cricket stadium in the world, no bigger honour to lead the country at Lord's," the skipper said during the post-match presentation at Edgbaston.

The third Test between India and England is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 10. The series is currently level at 1-1, with three matches to go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news