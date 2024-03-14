What happened to Sri Lankan cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne who met with a horrific car accident?

Former Sri Lankan captain Lahiru Thirimanne met with a horrific car accident near the city of Anuradhapura on the morning of March 14.

Both Thirimanne and his family have been hospitalized with minor injuries suffered during the crash. However, an official statement from the New York Strikers, the franchise Thirimanne represents in the ongoing Legends Cricket Trophy, confirmed that he and his family are safe.

The statement, as quoted by newswire.lk read:

"We wish to inform you that Lahiru Thirimanne and his family were involved in a small car accident while visiting the temple. Thankfully, they have been admitted to the hospital for observation. Fortunately, following a thorough medical assessment, we can confirm that they are all safe and sound, with no cause for concern. We appreciate the outpouring of concern and support from everyone during this time."

Thirimanne has played in all four Strikers' games so far and scored 110 runs at an average of 27.50. The franchise is currently on top of the points table with three wins in four matches.

They have another two league stage games remaining in the seven-team competition before the grand finale should they finish in the top two.

Lahiru Thirimanne retired from International cricket in 2023

Lahiru Thirimanne played international cricket for over a decade.

Lahiru Thirimanne announced his retirement from international cricket in July 2023, having played for Sri Lanka since 2010.

Renowned for his elegant off-side play, the 34-year-old was slightly marred by inconsistencies throughout his career that held him back from realizing his ultimate potential. The southpaw played 44 Tests, 127 ODIs, and 26 T20Is in his career, scoring over 5,000 runs across all formats.

Thirimanne also smashed seven centuries in his career and captained the ODI side sparingly. He was part of the Sri Lankan side that triumphed at the 2014 T20 World Cup.

The stylish batter boasts impressive numbers in domestic cricket, with almost 9,000 first-class runs and 23 centuries. He also scored over 6,000 runs in his List-A career, with seven centuries.

