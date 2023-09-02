What happens if the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match in Pallekele is washed out due to rain?

There is plenty of hype over the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, which is scheduled to be played on Saturday.

The much-anticipated battle will be the first match between the arch-rivals since the pulsating encounter in the T20 World Cup at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last year, which ended up being a last-ball thriller.

Speaking of ODIs, India and Pakistan have not faced each other since the 2019 World Cup match at Old Trafford in Manchester. In that game, the Men in Blue cruised to victory by 89 runs (DLS method), riding on a superb hundred from Rohit Sharma (140 off 113 balls).

Looking at their record in the Asia Cup in the ODI format, the two nations have clashed 13 times, with the Men in Blue winning seven matches and Pakistan five. One game produced no result.

Scenarios if the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match in Pallekele is affected by rain

In some bad news for fans, the weather prediction for the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash in Pallekele is not too bright. Most weather apps have predicted a high chance of rain during the course of the match. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms, while the conditions are expected to remain overcast right through the day.

In case of weather playing spoilsport, both India and Pakistan need to play a minimum of 20 overs for a result in the game. In the worst-case scenario of the match being washed out, the teams will share one point each.

If the second scenario plays out in Pallekele, Pakistan will confirm their berth in the Super Fours. They will finish the group stage on three points, having hammered Nepal by 238 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 opener.

Team India, on the other hand, will have to avoid defeat against Nepal in their second group match, which will also be played in Pallekele on Monday, September 4. In case of a washout in the India-Pak game, the Men in Blue will be on one point heading into the match against Nepal. A win in this game will take them to three points and confirm their Super Fours qualification.

If the India-Nepal match in Pallekele is also rained out, Rohit Sharma and co. will reach the Super Fours as they will finish the group stage with two points, while Nepal will have one.

However, in the event of Nepal pulling off an upset win over Team India, the Asia Cup debutants will qualify for the Super Fours, while the Men in Blue will get knocked out of the tournament.