Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the two Test matches between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 50 min ago
Preview

The final series under the ICC World Test Championship will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium this week. The series will feature home team Sri Lanka and visitors Bangladesh.

Neither Sri Lanka nor Bangladesh have been at their best in the ICC World Test Championship. Their battle at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will decide which team ends in the last rank in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Sri Lanka have won only one Test at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The Islanders have played seven Tests on this ground, recording three draws and three defeats in the other six games. The spinners have ruled the roost in Test matches on this ground.

Fans should expect slower bowlers to dominate proceedings once again in the series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

On that note, let's have a look at some interesting numbers from previous Tests played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Stadium Name: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

City: Pallekele

Test Matches Played: 7

Matches Won by Sri Lanka: 1

Matches Won by touring team: 3

Matches Drawn: 3

Highest Individual Score: 176 - Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) vs. Australia, 2016

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 6/115 - Akila Dananjaya (Sri Lanka) vs. England, 2018

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 9/103 - Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) vs. Australia, 2016

Highest Team Score: 487 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2017

Lowest Team Score: 117 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2016

Highest Successful Run Chase: 382/3 - Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 2015

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have never battled in a Test at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Sri Lanka have played Test matches against India, Australia, West Indies, Pakistan and England at this venue. However, Bangladesh has never had an opportunity to play red-ball cricket in Pallekele.

The upcoming Test series will be the first time Bangladesh takes on Sri Lanka in this format at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in these spin-friendly conditions.

Published 20 Apr 2021, 19:04 IST
comments icon
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Sri Lanka Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Team Dinesh Chandimal Angelo Mathews
