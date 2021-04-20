Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

The final series under the ICC World Test Championship will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium this week. The series will feature home team Sri Lanka and visitors Bangladesh.

Neither Sri Lanka nor Bangladesh have been at their best in the ICC World Test Championship. Their battle at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will decide which team ends in the last rank in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Sri Lanka have won only one Test at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The Islanders have played seven Tests on this ground, recording three draws and three defeats in the other six games. The spinners have ruled the roost in Test matches on this ground.

Sri Lanka training session ahead of the 1st Test vs Bangladesh at PICS, Kandy. #SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/lnPQz9DLi3 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) April 19, 2021

Fans should expect slower bowlers to dominate proceedings once again in the series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

On that note, let's have a look at some interesting numbers from previous Tests played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Stadium Name: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

City: Pallekele

Test Matches Played: 7

Matches Won by Sri Lanka: 1

Matches Won by touring team: 3

Matches Drawn: 3

Highest Individual Score: 176 - Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) vs. Australia, 2016

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 6/115 - Akila Dananjaya (Sri Lanka) vs. England, 2018

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 9/103 - Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) vs. Australia, 2016

Highest Team Score: 487 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2017

Lowest Team Score: 117 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2016

Highest Successful Run Chase: 382/3 - Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 2015

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have never battled in a Test at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Bangladesh Squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka. #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/VDu0Eia5sa — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) April 20, 2021

Sri Lanka have played Test matches against India, Australia, West Indies, Pakistan and England at this venue. However, Bangladesh has never had an opportunity to play red-ball cricket in Pallekele.

The upcoming Test series will be the first time Bangladesh takes on Sri Lanka in this format at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in these spin-friendly conditions.