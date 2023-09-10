What happens if rain plays spoilsport in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on September 10?

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in the third match of the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. This will be India’s first match in the Super 4 round. Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first Super 4 game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, while Sri Lanka got the better of Bangladesh by 21 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, September 9.

India and Pakistan had earlier met in the group stage on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The contest was, however, interrupted by rain. The Men in Blue won the toss and batted first in the game. India got off to a disastrous start, losing four wickets for 66 runs as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill fell cheaply.

Ishan Kishan (82 off 81) and Hardik Pandya (87 off 90) then played brilliant knocks and featured in a wonderful rearguard action to lift India. The Men in Blue finished on 266, but the match produced no result as Pakistan did not get a chance to bat.

What are the chances of rain during India vs Pakistan Super 4 match?

In some rather disappointing news, the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match on Sunday is likely to be affected by rain also. According to AccuWeather, it will be cloudy in Colombo in the day with a couple of thunderstorms. There is a 90 percent probability of precipitation, while the cloud cover will be 94 percent.

In the afternoon, there will be considerable clouds with showers and thunderstorms. The probability of precipitation is 98 percent. More showers and thunderstorms are predicted in the evening as well.

What happens if the India vs Pakistan match can’t be completed on September 10?

In case, the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match cannot produce a result on Sunday, the Reserve Day on September 11 will come into play. The Reserve Day has been added to the India-Pakistan game considering the enormity of the occasion. Earlier, only the Asia Cup 2023 final on September 17 was supposed to have a Reserve Day.

Attempts will be made to complete the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday itself even if it means shortening the contest. Again, if the same is not possible, the match will be completed on the Reserve Day.

Unfortunately, the weather forecast for September 11 is also not too bright, with more rain expected on Monday as well.