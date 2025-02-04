“What is the hurry” - Indian spin legend’s advice for Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has advised ace batter Virat Kohli to play to his strengths instead of taking an overly aggressive approach ahead of the ODI series against England. Team India has found incredible success through the all-out attack mantra in T20Is, winning 28 out of their last 31 matches.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir has been hell-bent about India playing aggressively in white-ball cricket. Kohli has historically played at his own pace while helping India win several games in ODI cricket.

The champion batter became the first to reach 50 ODI centuries during the 2023 World Cup and boasts a stellar average of over 58.

Talking about Kohli's approach in the 50-over format, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel [via Hindustan Times]:

"Virat has to play to his strengths, and if he regains form, then there is nothing like it for the Indian cricket team. He doesn't have to change his game at all. Honestly, what is the hurry in ODIs? It is important to do what is right by the 50-over format."

He added:

"It is important to realise Virat would be playing the role Hardik and Rinku played in T20Is. Who will be the bridge between aggressive batting on top and finishing the batting in the latter end? Virat."

India will play three ODIs against England, starting February 6, before the all-important Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19.

"Don't think he will take a step back from the template" - R Ashwin on Rohit Sharma

Rohit has been extremely aggressive in white-ball cricket over the past few years [Credit: Getty]

Ravichandran Ashwin believes skipper Rohit Sharma will align with India's full-on attacking batting strategy, considering he played a similar style in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The 37-year-old scored 597 runs at an average of 54 and an incredible strike rate of 125.94 during India's final run in the tournament.

"Considering how Rohit played in the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup, I don't think he would have an issue. The way Rohit has adapted to the changing times and led from the front, I don't think he will take a step back from the template," said Ashwin (in the aforementioned video).

Rohit's strike rate has taken a massive upward jump in ODIs since 2022 at 118.55, compared to his career strike rate in the lower 90s until that point. The veteran cricketer will look to lead India to their first ICC trophy in ODIs since the 2013 Champions Trophy in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy.

