“What I have got far outweighs what I didn't” - Retired Harbhajan Singh has no regrets

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has stated that he has no regrets over his cricketing career even though he could not sign off on a high.

The 41-year-old announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. At the peak of his career, the former cricketer was a vital part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup triumphs. However, injury and form issues hurt his progress and he only featured in a handful of matches since 2011.

Asked if he had any regrets over how his international career eventually panned out, Harbhajan replied in the negative. In a philosophical manner, he told PTI:

“Look, life can always be looked at from two different prisms. If I see from where I started as a small-town boy from Jalandhar with absolutely no idea about worldly matters to where I ended, I can only count my blessings…”

Harbhajan then went on to add that what he managed to achieve has far outweighed what he couldn't get.

“But then if I look at things from a different prism, may be a thought would cross my mind that I could have had a different end to my cricket career," he said. "It's always a case of "What If' in life, "Yun hota toh kya hota". But, then there's no point having regrets, because when I look back, what I have got far outweighs what I didn't. No need to be bitter if I see where I started.”

The Turbanator made his international debut in 1998. He rose to fame by claiming 32 wickets in the three-match Test series against Australia at home in 2001, which included a hat-trick in Kolkata.

“Where did I get enough chances?” - Harbhajan Singh on his comeback from injury

While maintaining that he is content with his cricketing achievements, Harbhajan did admit that things could have been different had he received more support from the system during his post-injury phase.

Harbhajan suffered an abdominal muscle strain in 2011. Although he returned to international cricket post rehabilitation, he could never re-establish himself as a permanent member of the team.

“No doubt things could have been better," conceded the former cricketer. "After I came back from injury in 2011, where did I get enough chances? It just kept spiralling downward before I realised, I was pushed out of scheme of things.

"Yes, if at that point, if someone would have cared for me and in a broader sense, how Indian cricket handled its players, may be my career could have been different," he added. "Yes, I was bitter back then but when I now look at things, no bitterness.”

Harbhajan remains the fourth highest wicket-taker for India in Tests. He has 417 scalps from 103 Tests at an average of 32.46.

