“Nothing motivated me more than wearing India jersey” - Harbhajan Singh announces retirement with emotional message

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 41-year-old, who earned the nickname 'Turbanator', took to his social media account on December 24 to inform fans of his decision.

“All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable," he wrote. "My heartfelt thank you. Grateful.”

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh

Along with the tweet, Harbhajan also shared a link to his YouTube video in which he reflected on his cricketing journey and had an emotional message for his fans and well-wishers.

“From the lanes to Jalandhar to becoming the Turbanator of Indian cricket, my 25-year-old journey has been a beautiful one," he said. "Nothing motivated me more than wearing the India jersey and stepping on to the cricket ground. But there comes a time when you have to take a tough call and move on in life."

Harbhajan revealed that he had made up his mind about retirement during the IPL 2021 season itself.

“I announce my retirement from all forms of the game today," he said. "I haven’t been playing active cricket for a while now. Because of my commitment with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), I wanted to stay with them during the IPL season. But during the season itself I had made up my mind about retirement.”

The 41-year-old lamented that he couldn’t finish his career while playing for India.

“Like every cricketer, even I wanted to sign off my career by playing for India, but destiny had something else in store," he said. "I have been 100 percent committed to whichever team I have played for. Be the Indian team, Punjab, Mumbai Indians, CSK or KKR.”

Harbhajan Singh picks his most memorable moments

Looking back at his career, Harbhajan picked the hat-trick during the Kolkata Test against Australia in 2001 and being part of the 2007 (T20) and 2011 World Cup squads as his most memorable moments.

He also thanked his parents and family and said that he is happy that he will get to spend more time with his wife and kids.

Harbhajan played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is, claiming 417, 269 and 25 scalps respectively. He last represented India in a T20I during an Asia Cup encounter against the UAE in Dhaka in March 2016.

The Turbanator retires as India’s fourth highest wicket-taker in Tests after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and Ravichandran Ashwin (427).

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee