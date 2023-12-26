What is Jasprit Bumrah’s Test record in South Africa?

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will have a big role to play in the two-match Test series in South Africa, which begins with the first Test [Boxing Day] at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26. In Mohammed Shami’s absence due to injury, there will be even greater responsibility on the lead pacer.

The 30-year-old has an impressive Test record. In 30 matches, he has claimed 128 wickets at an average of 21.99 with eight five-wicket hauls. Speaking of his Test record in South Africa, he has played six matches in the Rainbow Nation, claiming 26 wickets at an average of 24.38.

The right-arm pacer, in fact, made his Test debut during the 2017-18 tour of South Africa. He made a big first impression in the longer format, claiming 14 wickets in three Tests at an average of 25.21.

Bumrah had figures of 1/73 in the first innings of the first Test in Cape Town. However, he gave glimpses of his talent in the second innings, claiming 3/39 in 11.2 overs. His effort went in vain, though, as Team India’s batters faltered in a chase of 208.

The right-arm pacer went wicketless in the first innings of the Centurion Test but shone with 3/70 in the second, dismissing Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, and Faf du Plessis.

Bumrah claimed his maiden Test five-fer in Johannesburg when he registered figures of 5/54 in the first innings. The pacer also chipped in with the scalps of AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock in the second as India won the Test by 63 runs.

The Indian pacer claimed 12 wickets in three Tests in South Africa at an average of 23.41 during the 2021-22 tour. He picked up 2/16 in the first innings in Centurion and followed it up with 3/50 in the second as the visitors won the match by 113 runs.

In the second Test in Johannesburg, Bumrah managed only one wicket as the Proteas registered a seven-wicket win. He claimed his second Test five-fer in South Africa when he picked up 5/42 in the first innings in Cape Town.

Thanks to his spell, the hosts were bowled out for 210 in response to India’s 223. South Africa, however, won the Test by seven wickets after India’s batting crumbled in the second innings.

Jasprit Bumrah’s overall Test record against South Africa

The Indian pacer has not played a Test match against South Africa at home. Thus, his overall Test record against the Proteas is the same as his away record against the team.

As India hunt for their maiden Test series win in South Africa, they will have high expectations from Bumrah as well as fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj.

