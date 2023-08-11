What is the last day for teams to finalize their ICC World Cup 2023 squads?

The 2023 edition of the ICC ODI World Cup is all set to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. A total of 48 matches featuring 10 teams will be played across 10 venues. Each team will play nine league games after which the top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals.

The 2023 World Cup will kick-off with a match between defending champions England and 2019 runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The same stadium will also host the grand final, while the semi-finals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

After much delay, the schedule for the World Cup was announced on June 27. However, some modifications were made to the same recently, with nine games, including the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash, being rescheduled.

With regard to squad announcements, the ICC has confirmed that all teams must finalize their 15-member squads prior to September 28. Any replacements after this date will require approval from the ICC.

Meanwhile, a number of reports have claimed that the deadline for initial World Cup 2023 squad submission has been set as September 5.

Australia are the only team to have announced their World Cup 2023 squad

As of now, five-time champions Australia are the only nation to have announced their preliminary squad for the ICC 2023 World Cup. While pacer Pat Cummins has been named captain of the 18-member team, batter Marnus Labuschagne’s absence has been the biggest talking point. The 29-year-old has scored 847 runs in 30 ODIs at an average of 31.37, with one hundred and six fifties.

Uncapped leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha and 24-year-old all-rounder Aaron Hardie are among the surprise inclusions in Australia’s preliminary squad.

Skipper Cummins might be battling against time to be completely fit for Australia’s opening clash against India in Chennai on October 8. The right-arm pacer picked up a fractured wrist during Ashes 2023 against England has been advised to let the injured area rest for six weeks.

Australia squad for ICC World Cup 2023: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.