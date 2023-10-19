What is the latest update on Hardik Pandya’s injury during IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match?

Team India suffered an injury setback in the ongoing 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh at Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune as all-rounder Hardik Pandya seemed to have twisted his left ankle. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an update, saying that the 30-year-old was taken for scans.

The incident occurred in the ninth over of Bangladesh's innings as Pandya looked to have twisted his ankle during the follow-through and went down as a physio from the Indian camp came out to examine him. While the Baroda-born all-rounder got up, he couldn't run in to bowl, forcing Virat Kohli to bowl the remaining three balls of the over.

Expand Tweet

The 30-year-old is unlikely to bowl for the remaining innings and is likely to bat after 120 minutes or five wickets. Team India management and fans will hope for his quick recovery as Pandya's presence balances the hosts' side perfectly.

Litton Das had smashed Hardik Pandya for back-to-back boundaries before his injury

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan. (Credits: Twitter)

After a sedate start, Bangladesh settled in and smashed India's new-ball bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah for boundaries. They picked up the pace when Litton Das hammered seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya for back-to-back fours.

Das' opening partner Tanzid Hasan reached his half-century off only 41 deliveries, headlined by taking 18 runs off Shardul Thakur's first over. However, Kuldeep Yadav put the brakes on his onslaught by trapping him lbw and breaking the 93-run opening partnership in 14.4 overs.

Bangladesh's stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto had won the toss and elected to bat first. With Shakib al Hasan suffering a quad injury during the seven-wicket defeat against New Zealand, he had to sit out of this game. The Tigers are coming off two consecutive losses against England and New Zealand and face a must-win match. India, meanwhile, have won all their three matches and are aiming to bag their fourth on the trot.