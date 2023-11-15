What is Mohammed Shami’s record against New Zealand in ODIs?

Senior Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has been in exceptional form in the 2023 World Cup. He was not picked for India’s first four matches in the tournament. Drafted into the playing XI for the match against New Zealand in Dharamsala, he responded with figures of 5/54 as the Men in Blue ended their 20-year-old jinx against the Kiwis in ICC events.

In five matches in the 2023 World Cup, he has claimed 16 wickets at an average of 9.56 and an economy rate of 4.78. After beginning his campaign with a five-fer against the Kiwis, he registered figures of 4/22 in the 100-run win over England in Lucknow. Shami followed it up with another five-fer in the match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai - 5/18. He claimed two wickets against South Africa before going wicketless against the Netherlands.

Shami will be a key figure in India’s bowling line-up in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. Looking at his overall numbers against the Kiwis in ODIs, it’s quite an impressive one. In 13 matches, he has claimed 30 wickets at an average of 21.93.

Shami’s best figures against New Zealand, 5/54, came in Dharamsala during the league match of the 2023 World Cup. He dismissed Will Young, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell in an excellent bowling display.

The 33-year-old pacer’s other impressive performances against New Zealand in the one-day format include 4/55 in Napier (January 2014), 3/55 in Hamilton (January 2014), 3/19 in Napier (January 2019), 3/41 in Mount Maunganui (January 2019) and 3/18 in Raipur (January 2023).

Incredibly, the seasoned right-arm pacer has been the Player of the Match in three of the last six ODIs he has played against the Kiwis.

Shami’s incredible record in the ODI World Cup

Apart from producing impressive numbers against New Zealand in the one-day format, Shami has also been exceptional in the ODI World Cup for India. In 16 matches, he has claimed 47 wickets at an average of 13.61 and an economy rate of 4.78. Amazingly, he has three five-fers and four-wicket hauls to his credit.

The pacer is, in fact, Team India’s leading wicket-taker in the ICC event. During the course of the ongoing World Cup, he broke the record jointly held by former fast bowlers Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44 wickets).

Jasprit Bumrah (35 wickets in 18 matches) and Anil Kumble (31 wickets in 18 matches) are the only other Indian bowlers to have picked up more than 30 scalps in the Men’s ODI World Cup.