"What a pathetic team selection" - Fans slam selectors for dropping Yuzvendra Chahal in favor of Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar

Modified Nov 08, 2021 09:44 PM IST
News

The Namibia batters tried their best to counter the Indian bowling attack and managed to put on a decent total of 132/8 in the end on Monday. All-rounder David Wiese (26) was the top scorer for the team.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/16) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/20) turned back the clock and spun a web around Namibia's middle-order batters. Jasprit Bumrah (2/19) complemented the spin duo's efforts to restrict the opposition.

Rahul Chahar and Mohammed Shami were wicketless tonight in what was the former's first game of the tournament. Fans took notice of all the action in the first half and took to Twitter to express their reactions.

Many slammed the Indian selectors for dropping Yuzvendra Chahal from the team as Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy failed to pick up a single wicket in the World Cup. Few also praised Jadeja and Ashwin for bowling wonderfully in the last few games.

Here are some of the best reactions to team selection on Twitter:

@SushantV11 @GabbbarSingh When was the last time Chahal failed? You are grooming few players for couple of years When ICC tournament comes you choose someone else then how can you win?Same happened with RayuduStop justifying everything At least, Chahal can be selected over axar
both chahar and chakraborty went wicketless this wc. I bet chahal could have done better than this
@oyehappy Kuldeep and chahal is very underrated still But atleast they should pick chahal in this wc squad
India should bring back Yuzi Chahal and Sundar so with Jadeja spin attack would be fine... If hardhik bowls will add up ...Siraj , Avesh should be looked in
What a pathetic team selection by @BCCI @imVkohli @SGanguly99 chose so called mystery spinner varun & rahul chahr over @yuzi_chahal they bowled 16 over combinedly but fail to take even a single wkt even against mighty Scotland and Namibia.
Chakaravarthy & Chahar combined have bowled 15 overs without picking up a single wicket while Jadeja & Ashwin have bowled 29 overs picking up 13 wickets. Meanwhile Yuzi Chahal watching the young spinners fail miserably..#WT20 #WorldT20 #jadeja #Ashwin #chahal https://t.co/572aUPa1Or
That 10th over from @ashwinravi99 was just so clever.
#IndvsNamM.siraj and Chahal >>>>>>>>M.shami and Rahul chahar
Varun Chakravarthy + Rahul Chahar in this world cup -15-0-102-0.What a big blunder by selectors by not picking Yuzvendra Chahal, Chahal was superb in IPL 2021 phase 2. #T20WorldCup twitter.com/Abhicricket18/…
@GabbbarSingh Chalo.. WC agle saal AuS mein Chahal khelega....also last time I think we r seeing Shami and Ashwin bowl in T20 for India...
@Gustavofring_45 @9seventy3 They found "mystery" in him but chahar was picked over chahal. Varun to squad main hota hi as he had a great IPL and siraj didnt have that good a 2nd leg of IPL but siraj is a bowler made up of kohli's backing
So Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakraborty both flopped in the World Cup. Ashwin and Jadeja worked because of Experience. If Chahal was in the team the trio would have been world cup winning combination.
Glad all the Conjecture led to a Conjunction 😉 #T20WorldCup #Ashwin #Jadeja twitter.com/rajasthanroyal…
#RohitSharma has 44 catches in T20Is , most for INDIA.One catch away from 45 catches 🔥 https://t.co/R31G0TPwez
After seeing consecutive performances of R Ashwin#INDvNAM https://t.co/0z0c8iQkDY
They are literally thinking what r we doing here🤣🤣 #IndvsNam https://t.co/KltISJHWgR
2-14 in 41-29 in 43-20 in 46 wickets at 10.5, Eco: 5.25, SR 12.What a phenomenal white ball comeback by @ashwinravi99!
The best & The most underrated fielder from ICT rn 🐐🔥 #RohitSharma@ImRo45https://t.co/ogtpoWvywj
"noT fiT EnOuGh tO pLAy cRiCKeT" 🤡The guy now has most catches as a fielder in T20is for India.#IndvsNam https://t.co/REgQhAJZDZ
#IndvsNam #Ashwin #JadejaThe only best thing about this T20WC was Ashwin-Jadeja Duo : https://t.co/qqZlgNGLXR
That delivery which castled Green reminds me the dismissal of Sir Alistair Cook in the tests against England in England few years ago.Class from @ashwinravi99 oh wait he is a defensive t20 bowler and not a white ball bowler as told by many cricket pundits

Now it's time for the next lot to take this team forward: Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli reckons the time has come for the next generation to take up the mantle and help the team move forward in the T20I format. Speaking at the toss in the match against Namibia, Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude for being able to lead the Indian T20I team and said:

"I've been immensely proud of the team and thankful for the opportunity to lead the format for so many years. Now, it's time for the next lot to take this team forward. Rohit is here obviously. He is overlooking things for a while now and we'll always be the leaders in the dressing room."

He added:

"It's been an honour for me. I was given the opportunity and I've tried to do my best. As I've said before, it's also time for me to create some space and prioritize moving forward. Unfortunately, the shortest format of the way has to give way to the longer formats. I've been immensely proud of the team and thankful for the opportunity to lead the format for so many years."

Team India will be looking to finish the chase quickly and sign off from the tournament on a high. It will be an uphill task for Namibia to stop the rampant Indian batters in the second innings.

Q. Did India miss Chahal in World Cup?

Yes

No

