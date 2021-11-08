"What a pathetic team selection" - Fans slam selectors for dropping Yuzvendra Chahal in favor of Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar

The Namibia batters tried their best to counter the Indian bowling attack and managed to put on a decent total of 132/8 in the end on Monday. All-rounder David Wiese (26) was the top scorer for the team.
Ravindra Jadeja (3/16) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/20) turned back the clock and spun a web around Namibia's middle-order batters. Jasprit Bumrah (2/19) complemented the spin duo's efforts to restrict the opposition.
Rahul Chahar and Mohammed Shami were wicketless tonight in what was the former's first game of the tournament. Fans took notice of all the action in the first half and took to Twitter to express their reactions.
Many slammed the Indian selectors for dropping Yuzvendra Chahal from the team as Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy failed to pick up a single wicket in the World Cup. Few also praised Jadeja and Ashwin for bowling wonderfully in the last few games.
Here are some of the best reactions to team selection on Twitter:
Now it's time for the next lot to take this team forward: Virat Kohli
Indian skipper Virat Kohli reckons the time has come for the next generation to take up the mantle and help the team move forward in the T20I format. Speaking at the toss in the match against Namibia, Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude for being able to lead the Indian T20I team and said:
"I've been immensely proud of the team and thankful for the opportunity to lead the format for so many years. Now, it's time for the next lot to take this team forward. Rohit is here obviously. He is overlooking things for a while now and we'll always be the leaders in the dressing room."
He added:
"It's been an honour for me. I was given the opportunity and I've tried to do my best. As I've said before, it's also time for me to create some space and prioritize moving forward. Unfortunately, the shortest format of the way has to give way to the longer formats. I've been immensely proud of the team and thankful for the opportunity to lead the format for so many years."
Team India will be looking to finish the chase quickly and sign off from the tournament on a high. It will be an uphill task for Namibia to stop the rampant Indian batters in the second innings.