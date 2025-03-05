"What a player" - Fans erupt as Kane Williamson scores 102 in NZ vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Kane Williamson starred with the bat for New Zealand in their 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5. The right-handed batter smashed 102 runs off 94 balls, including two sixes and 10 boundaries.

This was his third consecutive century against the Proteas in as many innings and overall 15th ton in ODIs. Williamson had also smashed 81 against India during his previous outing in the last group-stage game in Dubai.

During his 102-run knock, Williamson also became the first New Zealand player to complete 19,000 runs in international cricket across formats. He is now the 16th player overall to join the elite club.

Fans on X lauded Kane Williamson for delivering in the knockout match against South Africa. One user wrote:

"Kane Williamson brings up a magnificent century! He has been in superb form, anchoring the innings with his trademark elegance and composure. A masterclass in batting from one of the finest in the game!"

Another user wrote:

"Kane Williamson is a truly classical batsman, scoring a commendable century against South Africa in the second semi-final match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025."

A third user added:

"100 for Kane Williamson. What a player."

Here are a few more reactions:

Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra's centuries put New Zealand on top against South Africa in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Centuries from Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra helped New Zealand dominate South Africa in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. Apart from Kane, Ravindra smashed 108 runs off 101 deliveries with the help of one six and 13 boundaries. The duo put on a 174-run partnership for the second wicket after the Kiwis lost Will Young for 21 in the eighth over.

At the time of writing, the Blackcaps were 257/3 after 41 overs, with Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham at the crease.

The winner of this game will lock horns with Rohit Sharma-led India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The Men in Blue defeated Steve Smith's Australia by four wickets with 11 balls to spare.

Follow the 2025 Champions Trophy NZ vs SA clash live score and updates here.

