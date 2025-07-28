"What power were you trying to show off?" - Aakash Chopra on Ben Stokes' 'drama' on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned Ben Stokes for dramatizing Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar's refusal to accept a draw at the start of the mandatory overs in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He wondered why Jadeja and Sundar should have shaken the opposition team's hands and left the field when they were nearing their centuries.

Ad

India played out more than five sessions to draw the fourth Test in Manchester on Sunday, July 27. They ended Day 5 at 425/4 in their second innings after conceding a 311-run first-innings lead.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener lambasted Stokes for trying to show a 'holier-than-thou' attitude.

"Should we start with Ben Stokes' drama? I am calling it a drama because it was wrong. What power were you trying to show off? You were showing a holier-than-thou attitude for what? What spirit of the game were you talking about? In the mandatory overs, in the 15 overs of play in the last one hour, you go out when both teams decide," he said (1:30).

Ad

Trending

Ad

Chopra questioned why Jadeja and Sundar should have accepted an early draw when they needed a few runs to get to their centuries.

"Even if one team says that they want to play more, you have to bowl. I will tell you the sequence of events, and it got my goat. The problem is that he asked to shake hands and go home when one guy was on 89 and the other guy was on 80 with 15 overs of play left. Why should the handshake be done? We won't do it," he observed.

Ad

The Indian team accepted a draw once both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar reached their centuries. While Jadeja finished with an unbeaten 185-ball 107, Sundar's unbeaten 101 came off 206 deliveries.

"Did I ask you to bowl Harry Brook?" - Aakash Chopra on Ben Stokes and other England players' animated discussion with Ravindra Jadeja

The England players got agitated when Ravindra Jadeja refused to shake Ben Stokes' hand at the start of the mandatory overs. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Ben Stokes' words to Ravindra Jadeja made no sense as the Indian batters weren't asking the England captain to bowl Harry Brook.

Ad

"In any case, you are the Bazball team that says we don't believe in draws. Ben Stokes actually said whether you would get happy by scoring a hundred against Harry Brook, and I have a question. Did I ask you to bowl Harry Brook? You can get Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse or Chris Woakes to bowl, or bowl yourself," he said.

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the England bowlers failed to dismiss the Indian batters despite trying all tactics.

"Why are you showing attitude to us? I don't get it. You couldn't dismiss the Indian batters. Jadeja and Washington Sundar ran you into the ground. You tried everything. The spinner bowled bouncers, but you couldn't dismiss them. If you are unable to dismiss them, and one is on 89 and the other is on 80, and if they want to bat and get to their centuries, what is wrong in that?" Chopra elaborated.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra stated that he is convinced India did the right thing. He added that if the visitors wished, they could have kept the England team on the ground for the entire 15 mandatory overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news