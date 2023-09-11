What are the qualification scenarios for the final if points shared in today's IND vs PAK Asia Cup game?

Much to the chagrin of the viewers and the participating teams, it looks like rain will have the final say in the India-Pakistan encounter for the second time in a row in the 2023 Asia Cup. If the fixture gets washed out, both teams will split the points, much like the group stage, but with sterner ramifications.

In the event the points are shared, India will be awarded one point, which will be their first in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage. On the other hand, the solitary point will stretch Pakistan's tally to three in the table, which will keep them in the first position for the time being. It is to be noted that the Men in Green defeated Bangladesh in the first match of the Super Four stage last week.

Sri Lanka will remain in the second spot having defeated Bangladesh on Saturday, claiming two points in the process. The Lankans will continue to occupy the second spot until their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage contest against India on Tuesday.

If Sri Lanka beat India, they will have four points to their name, while India will be stuck at one. The maximum points tally that India will be able to amass would be three in that case, with a win over Bangladesh in their final Super Four stage match.

Furthermore, in this scenario, if Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in their final Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage match, then they will end up with five points, which will guarantee a spot in the final.

On the other hand, if Sri Lanka beat Pakistan, and India beat Bangladesh then both India and Pakistan will finish with three points, and the affair will come down to net run rate.

The major takeaway is that India's fate will be in their own hands even if the encounter against Pakistan is washed out. With wins over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, they will have five points, which will be enough for a place in the top two of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four table.

Team India were in the driving seat against Pakistan prior to the rain break

Resuming from the overnight score of 147-2, Team India had a dream outing, with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli both scoring hundreds. The Men in Blue amassed 356-2 in 50 overs, while Pakistan's bowling without Haris Rauf was in complete and utter disarray.

Team India also made a promising start with the ball as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj got the ball to swing both ways. Hardik Pandya also got into the action by claiming Babar Azam's wicket with a peach of a delivery.

When it started raining, the Men in Green were tottering at 44-2 after 11 overs.