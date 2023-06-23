What are the qualifications needed to apply for post of selector of senior Indian men’s cricket team?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (June 22) put out an advertisement on its website, inviting applications for the position of selector for the senior men's team. The chosen candidate is likely to take over as the new chief selector of senior men’s selection committee.

Former India pacer Chetan Sharma was the previous head of the selection committee. However, he tendered his resignation from the post in February this yea, following the release of a sting operation video by a TV channel in which the 57-year-old was seen making some shocking allegations regarding Indian cricket and some of the country's top players.

While inviting applications for the post of ‘member of men’s selection committee’, the Indian cricket board also detailed the qualifications required to be eligible for the position. As per the criteria mentioned in the job application, the candidate should have a) played seven Tests or b) 30 First-Class matches or c) 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches.

The candidate should also have retired from the game at least five years ago. No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of BCCI) for a total of five years shall be eligible to be a member of the men’s selection committee, the job application mentions.

Major responsibilities of the selector

The BCCI also listed the major responsibilities the selector will have to undertake. The job duties entail the following:

• Select the best possible team in a fair and transparent manner

• Plan and prepare a strong bench strength for the Senior National team

• Attend team meetings as and when required

• Travel to watch domestic and international matches

• Prepare and provide evaluation reports of the respective team performances to the Apex Council of BCCI on a quarterly basis

• Address the media on team selection as and when instructed by BCCI

• Appoint captain for the team in each format

• Adhere to the rules and regulation of BCCI

(Interested candidates need to submit application by 1800 hrs IST on June 30.)

Is Virender Sehwag in the running to take over as new chief selector?

On Thursday, news reports claimed that former India opener Virender Sehwag was in the running to take over as the new chief selector.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virender Sehwag said - "Not asked to be BCCI chief selector post". (To TOI) Virender Sehwag said - "Not asked to be BCCI chief selector post". (To TOI) https://t.co/HlgejiJ00M

Apparently, since the new chief of selection panel has to be from the North Zone (Sharma was also from the same zone), Sehwag emerged as a frontrunner. However, speaking to TOI, the former cricketer denied being approached by the BCCI over the same.

