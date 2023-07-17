"What is required across the board from every player in the Caribbean is higher levels of fitness" - Ian Bishop on Rahkeem Cornwall

Ian Bishop recently highlighted the fitness concerns of the West Indies players by pointing out how Rahkeem Cornwall had to remain off the field for a considerable amount of time in the first Test against India in Dominica.

Bishop opined that while it won't be okay to write off a player after one Test, the selectors will have to keep fitness at the forefront, especially against top teams.

The cricketer-turned-commentator made these remarks during a discussion on ESPNcricfino. Ian Bishop said:

"I don't know if you can write off or draw a line in the sand after one Test match. I think what the Test match did was that whatever the illness was to Rahkeem (Cornwall), it has given him another glimpse and given the selectors another glimpse of the demands of playing against the best team in the world and what is required. But I think what is required across the board from every player in the Caribbean is higher levels of fitness."

It is worth mentioning that Rahkeem Cornwall's absence due to a chest infection on Day 2 of the first Test hurt West Indies. The Indian batters looked at ease on the spin-friendly surface, as the hosts were without their premier spinner.

Cornwall bowled just 16 overs in India's first innings, finishing with a solitary wicket of Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma and Co. eventually beat West Indies by an innings and 141 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Ian Bishop suggested that West Indies should rely on their pace attack if they want to give India a tough fight.

"With Kemar roach Roach, we have seen in the Caribbean what his numbers are post-2017, it is remarkable with a Dukes ball in home conditions," he added. "Shannon Gabriel, with his extra pace, and Alzarri Joseph, which is not to belittle what Jomel Warrican or Rahkeem Cornwall can bring.

"But I think as a collective, and from a batting perspective, I think it was slightly more in favour there. If you want to go down, it is better you go down with your fast bowlers having a chance."

West Indies used a total of nine bowlers in the first innings. However, India were still able to post 421/5 on the board before declaring, thanks to fine centuries from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (171) and Rohit Sharma (103). Virat Kohli also chipped in with a significant contribution of 76 runs.

"He looks like he can be a leading light in years to come" - Ian Bishop on Alick Athanaze

Ian Bishop reserved high praise for Alick Athanaze following the first Test as the debutant emerged as the only saving grace with the bat for West Indies.

The former cricketer emphasized that he doesn't want to compare the southpaw to legendary batter Brian Lara. He, however, claimed that Athanaze has a lot of potential to be the next big thing for West India. Bishop added:

"Alick Athanaze acquitted himself better than the other batsmen. He got the opportunity, and I think we've seen potential in him. I'm not saying he's the second coming of Brian Lara, I don't want anybody to. But given that our talent pool is so small, he looks like he can be a leading light in years to come."

Athanaze impressed many with his batting in his first-ever appearance in Test cricket, finishing with scores of 47 and 28. He was the highest run-scorer for the West Indies in both innings.