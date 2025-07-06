What are the revised session timings for Day 5 of 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test at Edgbaston?

The sun is shining brightly as the clouds have cleared up at Edgbaston for the final day's play of the second Test between India and England on Sunday, July 6. The persistent rain and wet outfield delayed the match's resumption by nearly two hours.

The weather forecast for the game signaled that rain would not disrupt the game after 1pm Local Time (5.30pm IST). The umpires have agreed on having 80 overs for the day, meaning 10 overs were lost to the downpour. The game kicked off at 5.10pm IST and exciting action is upon us if there is no further rain delay.

Updated session timings for Day 5

1st session - 12.40pm - 2.30pm Local Time (5.10pm - 7pm IST)

2nd session - 3.10pm - 5.10pm Local Time (7.40pm - 9.40pm IST)

3rd session - 5.30pm - 7pm Local Time (10pm - 11.30pm IST)

Check out BCCI's post about timings:

England batting coach feels target is too stiff for them in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

On Day 4 of the Test, India strengthened their dominance by declaring on 427/6, setting up a 608-run target for England, and then picking up three wickets. The home side were in a spot of bother at 72/3 at stumps.

In a press conference after the day's play, England batting coach Marcus Trescothick opined that they were in a tough spot and could only think of playing out a draw. He said (via ESPNCricinfo):

"We all probably appreciate that it's a hell of a lot of runs to try and score. It's 550 [536] tomorrow and I don't think we've seen scoring rates quite that quick in a day, so of course it will be challenging. But we've probably about another 10 to 15 overs of the balls at the hardest point before it gets a little bit soft, and then we'll see how we're going from that point, really."

"We're not stupid enough to [think] that you have to just win or lose. There are three results possible in every game that you play. But we have done some things in our time that are different to what we've done before," he added.

