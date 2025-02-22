What is Rohit Sharma’s record against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy?

Team India captain Rohit Sharma will look to continue his good form when the Men in Blue take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy Group A match in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. The Hitman, who scored a hundred against England in Cuttack earlier this month, smashed 41 off 36 balls against Bangladesh in India's opening match of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

The opening batter struck seven fours in his knock and was looking good for a big score when he miscued an attempted big hit off Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed. Team India would want a bigger knock from their captain against Bangladesh. Looking at Rohit's record against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, he has scored 109 runs in three innings, averaging 36.33 at a strike rate of 70.77.

The right-handed batter has one half-century to his name against Pakistan in the ICC event and has been dismissed without scoring on one occasion. Rohit's best against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy came in Birmingham in June 2017. He scored 91 off 119 balls, a knock which featured seven fours and two sixes.

The opener was out for 18 off 32 in Birmingham in June 2013 and was dismissed for a three-ball duck in the 2017 Champions Trophy final in Birmingham.

What is Rohit Sharma’s record against Pakistan in ODIs?

Looking at Rohit's overall record against Pakistan in ODIs, he has scored 873 runs in 19 innings at an average of 51.35 and a strike rate of 92.38, with two hundreds and eight half-centuries.

Rohit's highest ODI score against Pakistan was registered in Manchester in the 2019 World Cup. He hammered 140 off 113 balls, smashing 14 fours and three sixes as the Men in Blue beat Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS) method.

Rohit's stats vs PAK Innings Runs Average SR Not outs HS 100s 50s 0s In Champions Trophy 3 109 36.33 70.77 0 91 0 1 1 In overall ODIs 19 873 51.35 92.38 2 140 2 8 1

The right-handed batter also scored 111* off 119 balls in Dubai in September 2018 in the Asia Cup. Rohit smashed seven fours and four sixes, adding 210 for the first wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (114 off 100) balls. Thanks to the opening duo's heroics, India chased down 238 by nine wickets in 39.3 overs.

In Team India's 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Men in Blue skipper contributed a vital 86 off 63 balls. He struck six fours and as many sixes as India chased 192 in 30.3 overs.

