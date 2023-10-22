What is Rohit Sharma’s record against New Zealand in ODIs?

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has led from the front with the bat in the 2023 World Cup so far. In four innings, he has smashed 265 runs at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 137.31. The Men in Blue would like him to carry on his great run in the match against New Zealand as well in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Rohit began his World Cup campaign on a disappointing note against Australia as he was trapped lbw by Josh Hazlewood for a duck. However, he lifted himself and clubbed a brilliant 131 off 84 balls against Afghanistan. The 36-year-old carried on his good form and smacked 86 off 63 balls versus arch-rivals Pakistan. Against Bangladesh as well, he contributed an impressive 48 off 40 balls.

Speaking of his record against New Zealand in ODIs, Rohit has played 27 matches, scoring 889 runs at an average of 37.04 with two hundreds, quite a significant drop from his overall average of 49.18. Both his ODI tons against the Kiwis have come at home, where he averages 43.91 from 13 games.

Rohit’s highest ODI score against New Zealand is 147, which came off 138 balls in Kanpur in October 2017. The opener struck 18 fours and two sixes, featuring in a 230-run stand with Virat Kohli for the second wicket. India posted 337/6 batting first and went on to win the game by six runs.

His second ODI ton against New Zealand came in Indore in January 2023. The right-handed batter scored 101 off 85 balls, smashing nine fours and six sixes. The captain and opening partner Shubman Gill (112 off 78) added 212 as India posted 385/9 batting first. They went on to win the contest by 90 runs.

Rohit’s other significant one-dayODI knocks against New Zealand include 79 in Hamilton (January 2014), 70 in Visakhapatnam (October 2016) and 87 in Mount Maunganui (January 2019).

Rohit Sharma’s record against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup

Rohit has only featured in one match against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup, which was the 2019 semi-final in Manchester.

He headed into the knockout clash in supreme form, having smashed three consecutive centuries. However, it turned out be an anti-climax as the right-handed batter was dismissed for one off four balls by Kiwi pacer Matt Henry, caught behind by a probing delivery outside off.

India could not recover from the early setback and were bowled out for 221 in 49.3 overs, chasing a target of 240.