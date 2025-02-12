What is Rohit Sharma's record in ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

Team India captain Rohit Sharma rediscovered his batting form with a superb 119 off 90 balls in the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The opening batter struck 12 fours and seven sixes in his dazzling knock as the Men in Blue chased down 305 in 44.3 overs, with four wickets in hand. With the triumph, India took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The big knock in the second ODI was a much-needed one for Rohit after he had a disastrous Test tour of Australia, scoring 31 runs in five innings. The 37-year-old had earlier struggled in Tests at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand. After he failed in the first ODI in Nagpur, questions were raised about his white-ball form, but the right-hander answered critics with an excellent innings.

Looking at his record in ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the final one-dayer of the series against England will be played on Wednesday, February 12, Rohit has featured in seven matches and has scored 354 runs at an average of 50.57 and a strike rate of 107.59.

The right-handed batter's best of 95 came off 100 balls against the West Indies in December 2011. The knock came in a losing cause as India went down by 16 runs. The Hitman also slammed 86 off 63 balls against Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup clash. Rohit struck six fours and as many sixes as the Men in Blue chased down a target of 192 in 30.3 overs, with seven wickets in hand.

The Indian captain scored 60 off 51 balls against the Windies in February 2022. He struck 10 fours and a six as the Men in Blue chased down 177 with ease. India's last ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was the 2023 World Cup final against Australia. The skipper hammered 47 off 31 balls, but the hosts lost momentum after his dismissal and ended up losing the game by six wickets.

Rohit Sharma's stats in other formats in Ahmedabad

Rohit has played three Tests at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In four innings, he has scored 175 runs at an average of 58.33. His best of 66 came against England in February 2021. He also scored 49 and 35 in two other Tests at the venue during the same series.

The Hitman featured in four T20Is in Ahmedabad, scoring 95 runs at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 146.15. His best of 64 came off 34 balls against England in March 2021 and featured four fours and five sixes.

