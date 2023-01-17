“What's in my hands is to work hard and perform” – Sarfaraz Khan on India snub after century against Delhi in Ranji Trophy

Sarfaraz Khan shone for Mumbai with a century against Delhi in the ongoing Ranji Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, January 17. Coming in at 62/3, the right-hander scored 125 off 155 balls, including four sixes and 16 boundaries.

He also shared a 144-run partnership with Shams Mulani to bail out Mumbai from 110/5. The visitors scored 293 in 79.2 overs in their first innings.

Speaking to Sports Tak after Day 1, Sarfaraz said his duty is to perform instead of focusing on the national call.

“What's in my hands is to work hard and perform. All the hard work I've put in is to perform in first class. I just try to do that.”

The 25-year-old also revealed the success mantra that his father helps him with daily throwdowns.

“I play 600-700 balls every day in Mumbai, so my father helps me with that on my tours, which benefits me.”

Sarfaraz has already amassed 556* runs in six games at an average of 111.2 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, including three centuries. With India's squad for the last two Tests against Australia yet to be announced, he'll look to continue his exploits with the bat.

In the previous season (2021/22), the right-hander scored 982 runs in six games at an average of 122.75, including four hundred. In the preceding season (2019/20), he amassed 928 runs in six games at an average of 154.67, including three tons.

“Nobody can equal Sir Don Bradman but I am happy” – Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan expressed his happiness as he became the second-best batter (average) in FC after Sir Don Bradman. He said that he tries to stay consistent instead of thinking about the records.

He said:

“Nobody can equal Sir Don Bradman but I am happy. Records are sometimes made and at times broken. All I try to do is be consistent with my performance.”

So far, Sarfaraz Khan has scored 3,505 runs in 37* FC games at an average of 81.51, only behind Don Bradman (95.14).

