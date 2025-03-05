“What’s the point of having him then?” - Former India cricketer slams Rohit Sharma’s tactics in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh criticized India captain Rohit Sharma for introducing Varun Chakaravarthy into the attack as late as the ninth over in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia. The mystery spinner retained his place in the playing XI after his heroics in the group stage match against New Zealand and was considered a crucial matchup against Travis Head.

The explosive Australian opener struggled initially, but relished pace on the ball after settling. Chakaravarthy was not even the first spinner introduced into the attack as Kuldeep Yadav was preferred for his ability to take the ball away from the left-handed batter.

Eventually, after Head had raced off to 39 runs, the mystery spinner was called upon in the ninth over. The match-up bore rewards immediately as Head tried to take on Chakaravarthy right away, and was caught at long-off by Shubman Gill.

However, Harbhajan Singh was not pleased with Rohit Sharma's tactics and felt that the spinner should have bowled with the new ball itself to counter Head.

"When you Varun Chakarvarthy, why would you wait for nine overs to bring him on against Travis Head? What's the point of having him then? The Indian team should have started with him at one end and Shami at the other. He got set, and then Varun was brought on. Those 49 runs could prove to be the difference," Harbhajan said in the mid-inning show on Star Sports (via Hindustan Times).

Varun Chakaravarthy finished with figures of 2-49, notching yet another tidy spell under his belt. After dismissing Head in his first over, he struck again in his final over to send back Ben Dwarshuis.

Rohit Sharma guides India to their third consecutive ICC white-ball event final

Travis Head's dismissal was a key moment in the clash as India kept the screws tight in the middle overs. Australia could not put up an imposing partnership and foundation to flourish in the final overs and were bowled out for 264 in the end.

Rohit Sharma scored a 29-ball 28 before Virat Kohli and the rest of the middle order ran the show. Despite some nervy moments, Team India got past the finish line comfortably with 11 balls to spare.

This now marks the third consecutive final that India will play when it comes to ICC white-ball events. They made it to the finals in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup, winning the latter to end their trophy drought.

