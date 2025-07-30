“What are you saving yourself for?” - Former cricketer’s massive statement on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former England opener Nick Compton urged ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah to play in the fifth and final Test at the Oval, starting tomorrow, July 31. Team India are trailing the five-match series 1-2 with a game remaining.Much of the build-up to the series finale has centered around Bumrah's participation, given his workload management plans. Before the series, the 31-year-old was to play in only three out of the five Tests due to his lengthy injury history.Talking about Bumrah possibly sitting out the crucial final Test, Compton told Revsportz:&quot;If this isn’t one of the biggest Test matches in recent Indian history, then what are you saving yourself for? He should take whatever treatment he needs, push through, and get out there.&quot;That’s up to him, really. I don’t think he’s injured, maybe just sore or fatigued. But these are the moments you live for as a cricketer. How many chances do you get to play a five-Test series in England? This could be his last opportunity given his injury history,&quot; he added.Bumrah missed the second Test at Edgbaston, where India ironically won their lone match in the series. Despite playing in only three out of the four Tests, the champion seamer is India's joint-leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets at an average of 26.&quot;India really needs him&quot; - Nick Compton on Jasprit BumrahNick Compton believes Team India will be at a massive loss if Jasprit Bumrah sits out the all-important fifth Test at the Oval. The pacer endured a rare poor outing in the previous game at Manchester, finishing with figures of 2/112 in India's lone bowling innings. It was the first time in his Test career that the veteran seamer conceded over 100 runs in an innings.&quot;India really needs him. If he plays and delivers, this could be a huge result. Drawing the series 2-2 in England, with a new captain and coach – that would be massive,&quot; said Compton (via the aforementioned source).The ongoing England series marks Shubman Gill's first as Test captain, and a defeat would be India's third consecutive Test series loss, following their 0-3 and 1-3 setbacks against New Zealand and Australia. India have lost three out of their last four Test series in England, with the 2-2 result in the previous series in 2021/22 being their lone escape.