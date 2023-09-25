What is Shreyas Iyer's record at No. 3 in ODIs?

Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer hit a sensational century in the second ODI against Australia on Sunday (September 24) in Indore. Before he got injured in March this year, Iyer had solidified his position at the number 4 position in the Indian ODI line-up with consistent performances over a period of time.

However, his lengthy injury break forced him to miss a few series between March and September. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan got a couple of opportunities in the middle-order and played an impactful knock in a pressure situation against Pakistan in the Asia Cup group stage.

Several critics and fans then pushed for Kishan's selection in the playing XI ahead of Iyer. The Mumbai batter was also unfortunate as his comeback did not go according to the plan in the Asia Cup. After playing the first match, he missed the rest of the tournament due to a back spasm.

With key players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya resting for the first two games against Australia, Shreyas got an opportunity to bat at number 3 in both games. He disappointed in the first match on Friday as he got run out for 3 (8). Shreyas Iyer made up for it by smashing 105 (90) in the second game to re-establish his importance in the Indian middle-order.

With his latest knock, Iyer has extended his brilliant run of form at one down position in the 50-over cricket. His scores at the number 3 position in ODI format are - 9 (27), 88 (70), 65 (63), 54 (57), 63 (71), 44 (34), 80 (76), 49 (59), 82 (102), 3 (8), 105 (90).

Across 11 innings in the position, Shreyas Iyer has accumulated 642 runs at 58.36 and a strike rate of 97.71.

"Virat Kohli is one of the greats of the game and I can't steal that position" - Shreyas Iyer on chances of playing at number 3 in ODIs

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Shreyas Iyer acknowledged that Virat Kohli is a legend and added that it wouldn't be possible for him to take the number 3 position away from him. He said:

"Virat Kohli is one of the greats of the game and I can't steal that position (number 3) from him but there's a lot to learn as well. I have to keep the momentum going and see to it that I maintain the same rhythm throughout."