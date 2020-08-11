'What sort of excuse is this?' - Kamran Akmal hits out at Pakistan captain Azhar Ali's all-rounder claim

Pakistan wicket-keeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has opined that captain Azhar Ali's claim of the team needing a fast-bowling all-rounder at No. 7 is nothing but an excuse. He also mentioned that the nation's Test team requires players like Ian Bell and VVS Laxman, who can score big centuries at No. 6.

Kamran Akmal put forth his views on Pakistan's loss to England in the first Test match and the way forward for the team while responding to Sawera Pasha's queries on the YouTube show 'Cric Cast'.

On being asked what needs to be done for Pakistan to put in an improved performance at Southampton, Kamran Akmal pointed out the changes required in the team. He mentioned that none of the Pakistan batsmen other than Shan Masood and Babar Azam could offer much resistance despite the conditions favouring them.

"I did not agree with the XI they had chosen for the first Test match. The Test match was in Manchester, where the ball seams as well. Although they gave us a wicket that suited our batsmen but we could not avail the opportunity other than Shan Masood and Babar Azam."

Kamran Akmal called for the inclusion of a specialist batsman like Fawad Alam at the No. 6 position.

"So we will have to make one or two changes in the XI we played in the first Test match after which we will form a good combination. We should go with 6 proper batsmen, whether it is Fawad Alam or any other middle-order batsman should play at No.6."

Kamran Akmal added that although Shadab Khan has done well in limited-overs cricket, the Test format requires specialists.

"In Test matches, specialists need to play. If you start playing someone who bowls and bats in the XI, it is a loss for the team and not for the guy. No doubt Shadab has performed well in white-ball cricket but a Test match is a totally different ball game."

Kamran Akmal observed that only genuine all-rounders, such as Ben Stokes, Abdul Razzaq and Jacques Kallis who are proficient in both bowling and batting, make the grade in the longer format of the game.

"You need patience and temperament for both bowling and batting. You cannot survive there unless you are a specialist in one of the areas. Just like they have Ben Stokes as an all-rounder or there were players like Razzaq bhai or Jacques Kallis."

Advertisement

Kamran Akmal pointed out that Shadab Khan was not given much bowling as well, while iterating that the No. 6 position requires a specialist batsman like Ian Bell or VVS Laxman, who can score centuries and wade off the threat of the new ball.

"Shadab didn't bowl too many overs. And in batting as well, although he scored 40 runs, we want players at No.6 who score centuries like Ian Bell used to come in the England team or Laxman used to come in the Indian team."

"They used to scored 100-200. We don't need a batsman who scores 30-40 runs at No.6 but someone who scores hundreds, who is able to survive the second new ball when it comes."

First-class batting averages of Pakistan's Nos.7-11:



Shadab Khan: 26.75

Yasir Shah: 17.26

Mohammad Abbas: 6.93

Shaheen Shah Afridi: 5.43

Naseem Shah: 3.57



Should they have included an extra batsman to protect their tail?#ENGvPAKhttps://t.co/yrjVMxFLCO — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) August 5, 2020

Kamran Akmal on Pakistan missing a fast-bowling all-rounder

Kamran Akmal hit out at Azhar Ali for mentioning that Pakistan missed a fast-bowling all-rounder

Kamran Akmal was further asked his opinion about Azhar Ali's statement in the press conference that the Pakistan Test team would not become strong till they have a fast-bowling all-rounder at No. 7.

Kamran Akmal responded that these are lame excuses and mentioned Pakistan should ask the ICC not to give them Test matches if they felt like that.

"These are all excuses. If you feel like that, you should tell ICC that they should not give you Test matches. What sort of excuse is this? You can create fast bowling all-rounders. You have Faheem Ashraf with the team, there is Amad Butt and Aamer Yamin as well. Someone else can also become but they need to develop him."

“We need to find an all-rounder at number 7 to compete against teams outside Asia” : Azhar Alihttps://t.co/QsT1IteyDl — PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) August 9, 2020

Kamran Akmal cited the Test matches the Pakistan team had won earlier under Misbah-ul-Haq's captaincy through the exploits of specialist bowlers like Mohammad Amir, Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal.

"We have won so many Test matches earlier, even under Misbah's captaincy. Did the all-rounders win us those Test matches. Fast bowlers like Mohammad Amir, Umar Gul and spinners like Saeed Ajmal have won us those matches. They were all specialists and not all-rounders."

Pakistan had lost the first Test match against England by 3 wickets after being the dominant side for most of the encounter. They would be hoping to bounce back in the second Test match that starts on 13th August at Southampton and restore parity in the series.