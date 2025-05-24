"What a story" - Fans react as Karun Nair makes India comeback after 8 years for ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Karun Nair returned to the Team India squad for the first time since 2017 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an 18-member side for the five-match Test series in England on Saturday, May 24. The 33-year-old has been rewarded for scoring truckloads of runs in the last domestic season, smashing nine centuries across formats. The Vidarbha skipper amassed 863 runs in 16 innings, averaging 53.93, comprising four tons, in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season.

Ad

Nair holds the record of scoring a triple century in Tests, smashing an unbeaten 303* against England (at Chepauk) in December 2016. He, however, didn’t get a long rope, managing 374 runs in seven innings. As a result, he will be keen to turn things around after his comeback.

Fans on X lauded Nair for his hard work in first-class cricket following his comeback to Team India. One user wrote:

"Karun Nair prove it again, never loss hope never."

Ad

Trending

Another user commented:

"Karun Nair comes back !!! What a story."

A third user added:

"So proud to see Karun Nair return to Team India’s Test squad for the England series! fter a sensational domestic season across formats, the triple-centurion is ready to roar again. Welcome back, Karun — go make it count!"

Here are a few more reactions:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"With Virat not there, clearly we’re lacking a bit of experience" - Ajit Agarkar on Karun Nair's comeback to the Test team ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

BCCI selection chairman Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Karun Nair was picked for his experience following Virat Kohli's retirement from Tests. He said (via Firstpost):

Ad

“At the moment, Karun has scored heaps of runs in domestic, has played a bit of Test cricket, played a bit of county cricket. With Virat not there, clearly we’re lacking a bit of experience. We felt his experience could help."

Unfortunately, Sarfaraz Khan was ignored despite his impressive form in Tests. On this, Agarkar said:

“Sometimes you just have to make good decisions. Sarfaraz, I know he got a 100 in the first Test and then didn’t get runs. Sometimes it’s decisions the team management takes."

Notably, Nair has played for Northamptonshire in County Championship Division Two. The middle-order batter amassed 487 runs in 11 innings at an average of 48.70 with a best score of an unbeaten 202 against Glamorgan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news