"What a story" - Fans react as Karun Nair makes India comeback after 8 years for ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Karun Nair returned to the Team India squad for the first time since 2017 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an 18-member side for the five-match Test series in England on Saturday, May 24. The 33-year-old has been rewarded for scoring truckloads of runs in the last domestic season, smashing nine centuries across formats. The Vidarbha skipper amassed 863 runs in 16 innings, averaging 53.93, comprising four tons, in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season.
Nair holds the record of scoring a triple century in Tests, smashing an unbeaten 303* against England (at Chepauk) in December 2016. He, however, didn’t get a long rope, managing 374 runs in seven innings. As a result, he will be keen to turn things around after his comeback.
"Karun Nair prove it again, never loss hope never."
"Karun Nair comes back !!! What a story."
"So proud to see Karun Nair return to Team India’s Test squad for the England series! fter a sensational domestic season across formats, the triple-centurion is ready to roar again. Welcome back, Karun — go make it count!"
"With Virat not there, clearly we’re lacking a bit of experience" - Ajit Agarkar on Karun Nair's comeback to the Test team ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series
BCCI selection chairman Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Karun Nair was picked for his experience following Virat Kohli's retirement from Tests. He said (via Firstpost):
“At the moment, Karun has scored heaps of runs in domestic, has played a bit of Test cricket, played a bit of county cricket. With Virat not there, clearly we’re lacking a bit of experience. We felt his experience could help."
Unfortunately, Sarfaraz Khan was ignored despite his impressive form in Tests. On this, Agarkar said:
“Sometimes you just have to make good decisions. Sarfaraz, I know he got a 100 in the first Test and then didn’t get runs. Sometimes it’s decisions the team management takes."
Notably, Nair has played for Northamptonshire in County Championship Division Two. The middle-order batter amassed 487 runs in 11 innings at an average of 48.70 with a best score of an unbeaten 202 against Glamorgan.
