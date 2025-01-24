What is Team India's record in T20Is at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai?

Team India beat England by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22 in the opening T20I of the five-match series. The hosts cleaned up England for 132 after winning the toss and bowling first. They chased down the target in just 12.5 overs. India's win, with 43 balls to spare, is a record for most balls left in a successful run chase for India against England in T20Is.

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy was outstanding with the ball in hand, registering figures of 3-23 from his four overs. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (2-17) got the Men in Blue off to a great start, dismissing both the English openers cheaply. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel also impressed with figures of 2-22, while Hardik Pandya gave away 42 runs in his four overs, but also picked up two scalps.

In the chase, opener Abhishek Sharma starred for India with 79 off 34 balls, hitting five fours and eight sixes. Sanju Samson scored a brisk 26 off 20 balls, while Tilak Varma returned unbeaten on 19 off 16 deliveries. India's second match in the T20I series against England will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai on Saturday, January 25. The game will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Team India have a 1-1 record in T20Is at Chepauk

The Men in Blue have so far played two T20Is at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. They lost the first match and won the second and thus have a 1-1 record at the venue after two games.

Team India went down to New Zealand by one run in the first T20I match they played at Chepauk in September 2012. The Men in Blue bowled first after winning the toss and conceded 167-5. Brendon McCullum starred with 91 off 55 for the Kiwis, hitting 11 fours and three sixes. For the hosts, left-arm seamer Irfan Pathan claimed 3-31 in four overs.

In the chase, India were held to 166 despite losing only four wickets. Virat Kohli hammered 70 off 41 balls, while Yuvraj Singh contributed 34 off 26. For a change, though, MS Dhoni (22* off 23) failed to put the finishing touches on the innings.

India got the better of West Indies by six wickets at Chepauk in their previous T20I at the venue in November 2018. Batting first, the Windies posted 181-3 as Nicholas Pooran clubbed 53* off 25 balls. Shikhar Dhawan (92 off 62) and Rishabh Pant (58 off 38) starred in the chase as India scampered home off the last ball.

