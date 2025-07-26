"What does it tell that player?" - Former cricketer slams India's tactics on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former all-rounder Ravi Shastri slammed Team India for delaying off-spinner Washington Sundar's introduction into the attack on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at Manchester. The 25-year-old did not bowl a single delivery in the first 68 overs of England's first innings despite the score reading a daunting 305/2.Sundar was India's star bowler in the second innings of the third Test at Lord's with figures of 4/22. He validated the criticisms of skipper Shubman Gill delaying his introduction into the attack by picking up two wickets in his first seven overs.Talking about the decision to delay Sundar's entry with the ball after play on Day 3, Shastri told Sky Sports (4:55):&quot;Washington Sundar took four wickets in the last game. Then you bring that bloke after 67 overs. What does it tell that player? He will be like, 'I have taken four, I should be a frontrunner bowling within the first 30 to 35 overs, and you get me on after 67'. Tactically, I thought they (India) were found wanting.&quot;He added:&quot;Siraj should have taken the new ball yesterday (Day 2) instead of giving it to Kamboj, who is playing his first Test match. That let the pressure off England.&quot;India found themselves in disarray at stumps on the third day with England racing to 544/7 in response to the visitors' first innings total of 358.&quot;That should have been tried yesterday&quot; - Ravi Shastri on India's bouncer tacticRavi Shastri slammed India for delaying the bouncer tactic until late on Day 3 when England were firmly in the driver's seat. The hosts have scored at a fast clip, with the three pacers other than Jasprit Bumrah conceding runs at over 4.30 runs per over.&quot;The bouncer tactic, for which they were 24 hours late, when that should have been tried yesterday to see if they could have made further inroads. Tactically, a lot was missing,&quot; said Shastri (via the aforementioned source).The visitors' poor bowling performance leaves them on the brink of a series defeat with two days remaining in the fourth Test. They trail the five-match series 1-2, and a loss in the ongoing contest will result in the hosts capturing an unassailable 3-1 lead.The Asian giants haven't won a Test series in England since 2007, and a series defeat will be their third consecutive in the red-ball format, following 0-3 and 1-3 losses to New Zealand and Australia.