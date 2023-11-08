"What. The. Hell"- Badminton superstar PV Sindhu reacts after Glenn Maxwell's astonishing 201* helps Australia beat Afghanistan in 2023 World Cup 

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu reacted to Glenn Maxwell's match-winning double-century against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup match on Tuesday (November 7). It was a knock for the ages from Maxwell as Australia were down and out at one stage, having been reduced to 91/7 in 18.3 overs, chasing 292.

The Australian all-rounder conjured a magical innings of 201* (128) and helped his side reach the target in 46.5 overs. Afghanistan have themselves to blame as they dropped a couple of catches of Glenn Maxwell while he was still in his 20s. He utilized the lifelines perfectly and played an extraordinary knock.

PV Sindhu's reaction was similar to that of most neutral cricket fans watching the match on Tuesday as something special transpired on the field. Sharing a video of Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins' winning celebrations on her Instagram story, Sindhu wrote:

"What. The. Hell"

PV Sindhu's Instagram story about Glenn Maxwell after his match-winning double-century against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

"I don't know how you describe that knock"- Australian captain Pat Cummins on Glenn Maxwell's innings

At the post-match presentation, Australia skipper Pat Cummins heaped praise on Maxwell for his blistering match-winning knock and said:

"I mean just ridiculous. I don't know how you describe that knock. It's gotta be the greatest ODI innings that has ever happened. Feel very lucky to be here and witnessing this. Maxwell keeps doing these things. He was calm and whenever we are chasing he has a fan. Even from 200 behind he still mapped me about how to chase this down. We had two NSW batters coming up. Zamps was on and off two three times but Maxi wanted to stay out there."

Cummins was asked about the importance of the win for the Australian team's self-confidence. He said:

"I think, it's important. The opposition looks at that as well. Its important how to map a run chase. It's great getting into the semi-finals. I don't think, its the time and the place but yeah the toss played a big part. Both teams played very well but in the end, Maxi was just exceptional."

Do you think Maxwell's 201* is the best ODI innings of all time? Let us know your views on the matter in the comments section.