"What a tight finish"- Yuzvendra Chahal comments on India's 6-wicket win against New Zealand in Lucknow

Yuzvendra Chahal reacted to the result of the second T20I between India and New Zealand in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29, with a post on Instagram. The leg-spinner highlighted how the Men in Blue prevailed in a tight game and leveled the series by 1-1. He concluded by saying that the team is looking forward to playing in the final game in Ahmedabad.

The Blackcaps had an opportunity to gain an unassailable lead in the three-match series, having won the first T20I by 21 runs in Ranchi on Friday, January 27.

However, New Zealand managed to score only 99 runs after winning the toss and deciding to bat first in Lucknow. The Kiwis did not allow India an easy win though. They took the game down to the last over, where a boundary from Suryakumar Yadav guided India home with six wickets in hand.

Commenting on the team's win in Lucknow, Yuzvendra Chahal posted a photo of himself from the game and captioned it as follows:

"What a tight finish here in Lucknow - It's 1-1 now. We power on. Ahmedabad next."

Yuzvendra Chahal took the crucial wicket of Finn Allen in the Lucknow T20I

The conditions at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium assisted the spin bowlers. Indian captain Hardik Pandya introduced Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack in the fourth over. Chahal repaid the faith shown by his skipper by dismissing New Zealand opener Finn Allen.

The Indian leg-spinner bowled only two overs in the match but he made a huge impact as he returned with figures of 1/4. Chahal also became the leading wicket-taker for India in T20is with Allen's wicket.

It will be interesting to see how the leg-spinner performs in the series decider at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The match will take place on Wednesday, February 1.

