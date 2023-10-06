"What a U-turn" - Fans troll Ramiz Raja for his previous comments at toss during PAK vs NED 2023 World Cup match

Ramiz Raja has been trolled for his double standards at the toss during Pakistan vs Netherlands World cup match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, October 6.

That came as the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and cricketer asked Pakistan captain Babar Azam how India have been treating them.

At the toss, Raza said:

"Babar Azam is the home captain because he's been living there for 10 days."

He then asked Babar:

“How is India's treating you?”

Babar replied:

“India has looked after us so well, everyone is enjoying.”

During his stint as PCB chief, Raja had warned that Pakistan wouldn’t come for the World Cup if the Indian team refused to go to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. In November last year, he told Pakistani media:

“Our position is blunt that if they (Indian team) come then we will go to the World Cup, if they do not come then let them do it. Let them play without Pakistan. If Pakistan does not participate in the World Cup scheduled in India next year, who will see it?”

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) roasted the cricketer-turned-commentator for his change in stance. One user wrote:

"U should disappoint on ramiz Raja where he couldn't keep his words... came to India like begger..."

Babar Azam recently opened up on India's welcome and hospitality. He recently said:

“We received good hospitality, and we were not expecting this, but I think the way people responded to us, everyone enjoyed it. We are here for a week in Hyderabad, so we do not feel like we are in India; it was like we are at home. We enjoyed and had a lot of fun."

Netherlands opt to field against Pakistan in World Cup match

Netherlands captain Scott Edrwards won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in their World Cup opener on Friday.

At the toss, Edwards said:

“We will bowl first, might get a little bit easier under lights. For us, it's about adjusting and seeing how the pitch is playing."

Babar Azam added:

"We will try our best with the bat. We are looking at 290-300 plus.”

Netherlands XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren.

Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

