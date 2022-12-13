"What is the use of all the big world titles when you are too scared to express your opinions?" - Salman Butt on Babar Azam

Salman Butt believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam was too diplomatic at the press conference after his side's 26-run loss to England in the Multan Test on Monday, December 12.

The former opening batter opined that Babar was afraid of making honest comments following the defeat. Butt claimed that the Pakistan skipper is a people-pleaser who doesn't want to offend anyone.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he remarked:

"What's the use of such press conferences where the person is only bothered about not hurting anybody with his comments? Don't you have your own opinions on anything? What is the use of all the big world titles when you are too scared to express your opinions? This is not leadership."

Notably, Babar was impressive with the bat in the first innings against England in the second Test, scoring 75 runs. However, he failed to contribute when it mattered the most, being dismissed for just one run in the chase.

Chasing a stiff target of 355, the hosts were bundled out for 328 on Day 4. England have already pocketed the Test series thanks to their stunning wins in the first two fixtures.

"Leadership doesn't come with experience" - Salman Butt critical of Babar Azam's captaincy

Salman Butt also spoke about how many Pakistani fans and experts have been saying that Babar Azam will get better once he has more experience as the captain.

However, he emphasized that leadership doesn't come with experience, highlighting how Ben Stokes has already won eight of his nine Tests as England's skipper.

On this, Butt said:

"Leadership doesn't come with experience. Many players have been captains since their first match itself. Ben Stokes has captained just nine matches and won eight of them. Only in Pakistan do we say that the skipper will learn with time. Professionalism is lacking completely."

Babar Azam and Co. will want to salvage some pride by finishing the series with a consolation victory in the remaining Test. The third and final fixture is set to begin on December 17 in Karachi.

