What is Virat Kohli’s record in ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli would be looking for a big score when the Men in Blue take on England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. Having missed the opening ODI in Nagpur due to a swelling in his right knee, the 36-year-old was dismissed for five in the second one-dayer in Cuttack, caught behind off leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

While India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, the hosts would be keen on Kohli getting some runs ahead of Champions Trophy 2025. While the right-handed batter has struggled in red-ball cricket of late, he has registered a few failures in ODIs as well. Before the single-digit score in Cuttack, Kohli had fallen cheaply in all three matches in Sri Lanka last year.

Looking at the former Indian captain's record in one-dayers at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, he has played nine matches at the venue and has scored 246 runs at an average of 27.33 and a strike rate of 83.38, with two half-centuries. His best at the venue was registered against South Africa in February 2010 when he scored 57 off 71 balls in a match India lost by 90 runs.

Trending

India's last ODI at the venue was the 2023 ODI World Cup final, which the Men in Blue lost to Australia. Kohli scored 54 off 63 balls, but was bowled by Australian captain Pat Cummins. The Men in Blue were all-out for 240 after being asked to bat first. Australia raced home in 43 overs as Travis Head smashed 137.

Expand Tweet

Kohli also scored 49 off 44 balls in a one-dayer against Sri Lanka back in November 2014. The right-handed batter hit two fours and two sixes as India chased down 275 with six wickets in hand.

Virat Kohli's record in Ahmedabad in other formats

Kohli has played four Test matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In five innings, he has 246 runs to his name at an average of 61.50. His best of 186 came against Australia in March 2023.

Looking at his performance in Ahmedabad in T20Is, the former India captain has featured in six matches and has scored 258 runs at an average of 86 and a strike rate of 144.13. During the series against England in March 2021, Kohli hammered 73* off 49, 77* off 46 and 80* off 52 in Ahmedabad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news