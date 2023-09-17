What is Virat Kohli’s record in Asia Cup finals?

Senior batter Virat Kohli has been a key figure in Team India’s major triumphs in bilateral series as well as multi-nation tournaments. The 34-year-old has had a mixed time in the ongoing Asia Cup. In three innings, he has scored 129 runs at an average of 64.50 and a strike rate of 114.15.

The former Indian captain began his Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a disappointing note. In the Men in Blue’s group match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekele, he was bowled for 4 by left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Kohli tried to run one down to third man, but ended up dragging the ball back onto his stumps.

While the group game produced no result, India and Pakistan met again at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the Super 4 round. This time, Kohli struck a scintillating hundred. He returned unbeaten on 122 off 94 balls, striking nine fours and three sixes and featuring in an unbroken 233-run stand with KL Rahul (111*).

Kohli was dismissed by Dunith Wellalage for 3 against Sri Lanka and was rested for the game against Bangladesh.

How Virat Kohli has fared in the Asia Cup finals?

Ahead of the 2023 edition, Kohli had featured in two Asia Cup finals - 2010 and 2016.

Team India took on Sri Lanka in the 2010 Asia Cup final in Dambulla. They won the summit clash by a comprehensive margin of 81 runs. The Men in Blue batted first after winning the toss and Kohli contributed 28 off 34 in a challenging total of 268/6. The right-handed batter struck four fours before he was caught behind off Lasith Malinga.

Opening the innings, Dinesh Karthik top-scored with 66 off 84. With the ball, Ashish Nehra claimed 4/40 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 187 in 44.4 overs.

Kohli also featured in the 2016 Asia Cup final in which the Men in Blue emerged victorious by eight wickets against Bangladesh in Mirpur. This edition was played in the T20 format. India won the toss and bowled first in the match. The bowlers did well to restrict Bangladesh to 120/5.

Kohli made a significant contribution in the chase, remaining unbeaten on 41 off 28 balls, a knock which featured five fours. Opener Shikhar Dhawan was the Player of the Final for his 44-ball 60 as India romped home in 13.5 overs.

Kohli was not part of the Indian team that lifted the Asia Cup in 2018, defeating Bangladesh by three wickets in a last-ball thriller in the final in Dubai. He was rested for the tournament as Rohit Sharma led the Indian team to victory.