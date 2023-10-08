What is Virat Kohli’s record against Australia in the ODI World Cup?

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli could be key to the side's fortunes when they take on Australia in their opening match of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. The Men in Blue will look to begin their campaign on a positive note, while Kohli will also be keen to make a huge impact in what is likely to be his last ODI World Cup.

It is no secret that the former India captain loves batting against Australia. Looking at his record against the Aussies in the ODI World Cup, the 34-year-old has played three matches in which he has scored 107 runs at an average of 35.66.

Kohli’s first match against Australia in the ODI World Cup was the 2011 quarter-final in Ahmedabad. He was dismissed for 24 off 33 balls, hitting a full toss from David Hussey to midwicket.

There were high hopes from the right-handed batter when India and Australia met in the 2015 World Cup semi-final in Sydney. India needed 329 for victory and fans were looking forward to a big knock from Kohli. However, he struggled and was dismissed for 1 off 13 balls. The batter looked to pull a short ball from left-arm pacer Mitchell Johnson, but only managed a top edge, which was held by keeper Brad Haddin.

Kohli’s highest score against Australia in the ODI World Cup was registered during the 2019 clash at The Oval. This was the same game in which the cricketer earned plaudits for urging the fans to clap for Steve Smith instead of booing him.

Speaking of his performance in the match, Kohli scored 82 off 77 balls, striking four fours and two sixes. He featured in a second-wicket stand of 93 with opener Shikhar Dhawan (117 off 109 balls) and added 81 for the third wicket with Hardik Pandya (48 off 27). India put up 352/5 on the board and won the game by 36 runs.

Virat Kohli’s overall record against Australia in ODIs?

Looking at Kohli’s overall record against Australia in ODIs, he has played 47 matches against the Aussies and has scored 2228 runs at an average of 53.04, with eight hundreds.

The India batter’s best of 123 came off 95 balls in Ranchi in March 2019. It was in a losing cause as the Men in Blue were all out for 281 in a chase of 314. His first ODI ton against Australia came in Visakhapatnam in October 2010, when he scored 118 off 121 balls.

Kohli also hammered 100* off 52 balls in the Jaipur ODI in October 2013 and 115* off 66 deliveries in Nagpur in the same month.