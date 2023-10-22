What is Virat Kohli’s record against New Zealand in ODIs?

Team India’s seasoned batter Virat Kohli has been in excellent form in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. In four matches, he has smashed 259 runs at an average of 129.50 and a strike rate of 90.24. He will be keen to continue his good run when India face New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Kohli began his World Cup campaign with a resilient 85 against Australia to bail India out of trouble. He scored an unbeaten 55 against Afghanistan before being dismissed for 16 against Pakistan. The 34-year-old was the Player of the Match in India’s seven-wicket triumph over Bangladesh, scoring a sublime 103* off 97 balls.

Looking at his record against New Zealand in ODIs, Kohli has featured in 29 matches, scoring 1433 runs at an average of 55.11 with five hundreds. Four of the tons have come in India, where he is averaging 70 against the Kiwis from 16 matches.

Kohli’s highest score against New Zealand in ODI is 154*, which came off 134 balls in Mohali in October 2016. The right-handed batter hammered 16 fours and a six as the Men in Blue chased a target of 286 in 48.2 overs with seven wickets in hand.

The Indian run-machine’s first ODI ton against the Kiwis came in Guwahati in November 2010 when he scored 105 off 104 in a 40-run win. The ace batter also scored a brilliant 123 off 111 balls in a losing cause in Napier as India fell short while chasing 293.

Kohli hit 121 off 125 balls against the Kiwis in Mumbai in October 2017. This knock also came in a loss as New Zealand chased down 284 with six wickets in hand. The Indian batter then smashed 113 off 106 balls in Kanpur in October 2017 in a six-run win.

Kohli’s record against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup

Looking at Kohli’s record against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup, he has played only one match against them in the ICC event - the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Manchester.

Captaining the Indian team, he was dismissed for one off six balls, trapped lbw by left-arm pacer Trent Boult.

Despite half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, the Men in Blue went on to lose the knockout clash by 18 runs. Chasing 240, they were bowled out for 221 in 49.3 overs.