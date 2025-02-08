What is Virat Kohli's record in ODIs at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack?

Having missed the opening one-dayer against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Virat Kohli is all set to feature in the second ODI, which will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The 36-year-old was ruled out of the opening match of the series due to a swelling in his right knee.

Speaking after the Nagpur ODI, India's vice-captain Shubman Gill asserted that Kohli's injury was not serious and that he would be available for the second one-dayer in Cuttack. At a pre-match press conference on Saturday, February 8, Team India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak also confirmed Kohli's availability.

While the latter is set to return to the playing XI, he will be keen to get back among the runs after a poor Test tour of Australia. In nine innings Down Under, the 36-year-old only managed to score 190 runs despite notching up a hundred in the opening Test of the series in Perth.

Looking at Kohli's record in ODIs at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, the right-handed batter has played three matches at the venue and has scored 118 runs at an average of 29.50, with one half-century to his credit. His best of 85 came off 81 balls against the West Indies in December 2019. Kohli struck nine fours as the Men in Blue won by four wickets, chasing a target of 316.

The former India captain failed to make an impact with the bat in his other three one-dayers in Cuttack. He scored three off six against the West Indies in November 2011, 22 off 21 against Sri Lanka in November 2014 and eight off five against England in January 2017.

Virat Kohli's record in Cuttack in other formats

Kohli is yet to play a Test match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Looking at his record at the venue in T20Is, he has played only one match in which he dismissed for one off one ball against South Africa in October 2015. Kohli was run-out attempting a second run as Rohit Sharma made a poor call. Incidentally, Rohit himself was run-out for 22 off 24 balls.

South Africa won the contest by six wickets, with 17 balls in hand. Batting first, India were all-out for 92 in 17.2 overs as Albie Morkel claimed 3-12. Jean-Paul Duminy (30* off 39) guided the Proteas home in the chase even as Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 3-24 in his four overs.

