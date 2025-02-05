What is Virat Kohli's record in ODIs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur?

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli will be keen to get back among the runs when the Men in Blue take on England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6 in the first ODI of the three-match series. The right-handed batter had a disappointing Test tour of Australia. In nine innings during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he managed only 190 runs.

India only played three one-dayers in 2024 and Kohli struggled in all three games as the Men in Blue went down to Sri Lanka 2-0. The 36-year-old registered scores of 24, 14 and 20 and was trapped lbw by Lankan spinners in all three matches.

Looking at Kohli's record in one-day matches at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, the former India captain can draw some confidence from his impressive stats. In five one-dayers in Nagpur, Kohli has scored 325 runs at an average of 81.25 and a strike rate of 105.17, with two hundreds and one fifty.

The seasoned batter clobbered 115* off just 66 balls against Australia in October 2013, a knock which featured 18 fours and a six. Chasing a huge target of 351, India won this game by six wickets, with three balls remaining.

Kohli also compiled 116 off 120 balls against Australia in March 2019. Leading the team, Kohli struck 10 fours as India won the contest by eight runs after setting the Aussies a target of 251. He also scored 54 off 65 against Sri Lanka in December 2009, a game India lost by three wickets.

The former India captain scored 39 off 55 balls against the Aussies in October 2017. The Men in Blue won the contest by seven wickets, chasing a target of 243. Kohli was out for one in the 2011 World Cup match against South Africa as India lost the match by three wickets.

Virat Kohli's record in other formats in Nagpur

Kohli did not play a single T20I in Nagpur. He has played one Test match at the venue in which he scored 38 runs against South Africa in November 2015. The right-handed batter was out for 22 in the first innings and 16 in the second. India won this match by 124 runs as legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin registered figures of 5-32 & 7-66.

