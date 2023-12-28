"What a way to make a comeback" - Fans react to Jasprit Bumrah's 4-wicket haul in IND vs SA 1st Test

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers in South Africa's first innings of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The home team registered an impressive 408-run total, courtesy of Dean Elgar's (185) and Marco Jansen's (84*) incredible knocks. Bumrah proved to be the most impactful bowler, finishing with a four-wicket haul.

The speedster dismissed Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, and Nandre Burger in the innings. Bumrah earned massive praise from fans on social media for his bowling exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions from fans online:

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah's four-wicket haul, Mohammed Siraj bagged two scalps, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna finished with one wicket each. South Africa managed to secure a crucial 163-run lead in the first innings.

"Jasprit Bumrah bowled a good spell but that was not backed up" - Sunil Gavaskar on India's bowling performance on Day 3

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar seemed unhappy with the performance of the Men in Blue bowlers in the morning session of Day 3.

He opined that while Jasprit Bumrah delivered a fantastic spell, he did not receive enough support from the remaining bowlers. Gavaskar said on Star Sports commentary:

"India have to wake up. they have been listless. some of the efforts we've seen, some of the body language is very, very listless at the moment. Yes, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a good spell but that was not backed up."

India's top-order batters failed to score big on the opening day after being put in to bat first by South Africa. The touring party were bundled out for 245, with KL Rahul's clutch knock of 101 being the only saving grace. Kagiso Rabada bagged a stunning fifer, putting his team in the driver's seat.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will have to come up with a better showing in the second essay as they need a miraculous turnaround at this stage.

