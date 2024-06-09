What will happen if the India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match is washed out due to rain?

The world was all ready to witness the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the 2024 T20 World Cup. The start of the contest has unfortunately been delayed, and the forecast for the remainder of the morning is also a bit concerning.

Currently, the pitch is under the covers due to the drizzle, and there is still a long way to go for the contest to lose overs, and even longer for it to be abandoned altogether. However, every implication and potential conclusion must be taken into consideration.

Two points for either side will do them a world of good, particularly Pakistan as they have already lost to the United States of America (USA) in their opening encounter. In case no play is possible in New York, and the match is forced to be called off, then the points will be split, leading to India and Pakistan taking one point each. The same principle was followed when the match between England and Scotland was washed out in Barbados recently.

Trending

The Men in Blue's point tally will increase to three after two matches, while it would mark the first point of the 2024 T20 World Cup campaign for Pakistan. There is no reserve day for the group-stage game.

"These wickets are challenging" - India skipper Rohit Sharma on the infamous New York drop-in pitches

The gloomy overcast conditions only add intrigue to the already challenging conditions in New York. The newly constructed stadium, which sports drop-in pitches, has seen extreme invariable bounce, making lives difficult for the batter.

After a couple of low-scoring encounters, the ICC were forced to intervene and released a statement mentioning that the pitch would be worked on.

"These wickets are challenging, even curator was confused on how they will behave. You gotta be innovative and brave. There is a reason why we are playing with eight batters. Yes, conditions do matter and here you got to be mindful," India skipper Rohit Sharma said during the pre-match press conference

As of writing, the toss has been scheduled for 8pm IST, and the match will kickstart at 8.30pm IST if there is no further intervention by rain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback