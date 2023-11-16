What will happen if the SA vs AUS 2023 World Cup 2nd semi-final is washed out due to rain?

South Africa and Australia are set to renew their rivalry in the second semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16.

While both teams finished with 14 points after the league stage, the Proteas finished second, thanks to a higher net run rate. Despite the massive anticipation among fans across the globe, the talks of rain possibly playing spoilsport has somewhat dampened the mood.

Although there is a reserve day for the game, the Met department has predicted high rain chances on both days. Should the game be washed out or the stipulated overs for a result not be bowled on both days, South Africa will advance to the grand finale, as they finished higher on the points table.

The Proteas have had the wood on the five-time ODI World Cup winners recently, winning the last four 50-over meetings. It would also be the third time the sides meet in an ODI World Cup semi-final, with the Aussies winning in 1999 and 2007.

The winner will take on India in the summit clash at Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. Rohit Sharma and company defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final to book their place in the final.

How Australia qualified for the 1999 World Cup final on net run rate

The 1999 World Cup semi-final still haunts South African fans.

While a washout might be less than ideal for the tournament, South African fans may feel justice being restored for the 1999 World Cup.

Despite dominating the group stages, the Proteas suffered a narrow defeat against the Aussies in the famous Hershcelle Gibbs dropping Steve Waugh Super Six clash. It led to the Men in Yellow finishing second and South Africa third in the Super Sixes points table.

While the seeding seemed inconsequential then, the two teams played out a thrilling tied game in the semi-final at Edgbaston. Yet, Australia advanced to the finale, thanks to finishing higher on the Super Sixes points table by net run rate.

The roles are reversed in the ongoing World Cup, and a no-result in the second semi-final will help the Proteas advance to their first-ever World Cup final.

Apart from the 1999 World Cup, the teams also met in the 2007 ODI World Cup semi-final, with the Aussies destroying the African nation by seven wickets.

The two teams met in the league stage of the ongoing World Cup that saw South Africa pull off a resounding victory by 134 runs in Lucknow.