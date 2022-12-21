“What worst will Pakistan play?” – Salman Butt after Babar Azam and Co.’s 3-0 whitewash against England

Salman Butt believes that Pakistan can only improve their cricket after they succumbed to a 0-3 loss in the recently concluded Test series against England. He wants Babar Azam and Co. to finally deliver in the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand to avoid another series loss at home. The statement came after Pakistan lost the series against England and Australia this year.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“New Zealand series is not the issue. What worst will Pakistan play [after the England series]? They could only perform a little better or New Zealand will win.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play the opening Test against New Zealand in Karachi, which starts on Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day Test match).

The hosts will look to finally register their first Test win at home this year (Six games - four losses, two draws). It's worth mentioning that Babar Azam and Co.’s solitary win came in Sri Lanka in July.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Getting set for Test cricket. Team Camp in Lincoln ahead of departure to Pakistan next week. #PAKvNZ Getting set for Test cricket. Team Camp in Lincoln ahead of departure to Pakistan next week. #PAKvNZ https://t.co/Cum6GqckkI

“Firstly, get the right people in” – Salman Butt takes a dig at Ramiz Raja

Butt, meanwhile, took a dig at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja amid reports that Najam Sethi will replace him for the post. He wants PCB to bring in the right people who can help Pakistan get back to winning ways.

On this, he said:

“Firstly, get the right people in, people with the right vision.”

Raja was appointed PCB chief by then Prime Minister and ex-cricketer Imran Khan in September 2021. Under his regime, Pakistan reached the semi-finals and finals of the ICC T20 World Cup but lost the Test series against Australia and England at home.

Sethi - who resigned as PCB chief in 2018 due to his differences with Khan - is likely to replace Raja under Shehbaz Sharif. He replaced Khan in April 2022.

The development comes weeks after Raja threatened India to boycott the 2023 World Cup if they don’t travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. The statement came after BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said the tournament would be shifted to a neutral venue amid bilateral tensions between the two governments.

